New wave of anti-Semitic propaganda targets Oakland County neighborhoods

SOUTHFIELD — In a new wave of anti-Semitic propaganda, unidentified individuals targeted neighborhoods with sizable Jewish populations in the Oakland County cities of Southfield and Berkley last weekend, prompting the Anti-Defamation League to urge residents to help authorities identify those responsible.

In a statement issued Sunday, Elyssa Schmier, regional director of ADL Michigan, expressed deep concern about the flyers, which were distributed over two days.

“This type of hateful propaganda is designed to intimidate our Jewish neighbors and spread fear,” Schmier said.

“We are taking this extremely seriously and are in close contact with the local police departments investigating,” she added. “We appreciate their efforts and assistance.”

Schmier urged members of the public to contact law enforcement with information that could help identify those responsible for distributing the materials.

In an official statement, the Southfield Police Department confirmed that anti-Semitic flyers had been distributed in neighborhoods near 13 Mile Road between Evergreen and Greenfield Roads.

Officers responded to the affected areas and collected the flyers, while investigators immediately launched a comprehensive investigation.

Southfield police said they are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether the incident is connected to similar flyers distributed in Berkley.

The department said it also continues to work closely with the ADL “as part of the investigative effort to identify those responsible.”

“We take acts intended to intimidate or spread hate extremely seriously,” the Police Department said. “Such behavior has no place in Southfield”, which officials described as “a community built on diversity, inclusion and mutual respect.”

The case is the latest incident involving anti-Semitic flyers distributed in neighborhoods with substantial Jewish populations, particularly in Oakland County, which is home to Michigan’s largest concentration of Jewish Americans.

The propaganda is typically placed inside transparent plastic bags containing corn kernels, rice, pebbles or other materials that add weight, allowing the packages to be thrown from vehicles onto residential driveways and front lawns.

The flyers have carried the name of the Goyim Defense League, or GDL, whose name and logo parody those of the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL describes the GDL as a loose network of virulently anti-Semitic provocateurs that promotes White supremacist themes, Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories accusing Jewish people of controlling governments, media organizations and other major institutions.

The organization’s propaganda has also accused Jewish people of spreading moral corruption and promoting pornography, abortion and LGBTQ communities.

“Goyim” is a Hebrew and Yiddish term commonly used to refer to non-Jews. According to researchers who track extremist organizations, the GDL uses neighborhood flyer campaigns, banners, demonstrations and online propaganda to harass Jewish communities and draw publicity to its ideology.