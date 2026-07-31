SNAP recipients urged to update addresses before new Bridge Cards arrive

LANSING — Michigan residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will begin receiving upgraded Bridge Cards equipped with chip and tap-to-pay technology later this year, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cards are intended to provide stronger protection against benefit theft and card fraud. To ensure that replacement cards are delivered to the correct location, recipients should confirm that their mailing addresses are current.

Anyone who needs to update an address can log in to a MI Bridges account at Michigan.gov/MIBridges and select “Report Changes” from the dashboard.

MDHHS also advises recipients to report changes involving income, employment, household composition and other circumstances that could affect eligibility or the amount of monthly assistance they receive.

Under legislation signed into law by Gov. Whitmer on July 21, MDHHS must issue upgraded chip-enabled Bridge Cards to food- and cash-assistance recipients by July 21, 2027.

House Bill 4746, sponsored by State Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell), requires the new cards to comply with established payment-card security standards. It also requires the state to continue adopting enhanced protections as newer security technologies become available.

The legislation took immediate effect as Public Act 46 of 2026.

State officials are urging recipients not to wait until they receive a card-replacement notice before checking their account information. Maintaining an accurate mailing address will help ensure that the upgraded card reaches each recipient without unnecessary delays.

How SNAP benefits work

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, historically known as food stamps and called the Food Assistance Program in Michigan, is one of the state’s largest forms of assistance for low-income individuals and families.

The program helps eligible households purchase essential groceries, improve food security and obtain nutritious food.

Eligibility depends on several factors, including household income, the number of people who purchase and prepare food together and certain legally recognized expenses. Those expenses may include housing, dependent care and medical costs for qualifying household members.

The amount of assistance varies according to each household’s financial circumstances and size.

Benefits are deposited into an electronic account and accessed through the Michigan Bridge Card, which can be used at thousands of authorized grocery stores, farmers markets and other retailers across the state.

The Bridge Card functions similarly to a debit card. Cardholders select a four-digit personal identification number, or PIN, to authorize transactions and access their benefits.

The new cards will provide three payment options: the traditional magnetic stripe, an electronic chip and contactless tap-to-pay technology. Even when using the chip or tap feature, cardholders will still be required to enter their PIN to complete purchases.

The chip technology is expected to make it more difficult for criminals to steal card information through skimming devices placed on payment terminals.

Bridge Cards can be used online

Michigan SNAP recipients can also use their Bridge Cards to purchase eligible food online from approved retailers.

Participating retailers include Amazon, Walmart, Aldi, Kroger, Meijer, Earth Fare, Gordon Food Service and several independent Michigan markets.

SNAP benefits may be used only for eligible food items. They cannot be used to pay delivery charges, tips, convenience fees or other costs associated with an online order. Those expenses must be paid using another accepted payment method.

Cash-assistance funds loaded onto a Bridge Card cannot currently be used for online purchases. WIC benefits are also administered separately and generally cannot be used through the SNAP online purchasing system.

Participating retailers may offer curbside pickup or delivery, although fees and minimum-purchase requirements vary. Michigan officials advise recipients to review each retailer’s terms before submitting an order.

Cardholders who have questions, lose their card, suspect unauthorized use or need assistance changing a PIN may contact Michigan Bridge Card customer service at 888-678-8914. Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with assistance offered in English, Arabic and Spanish.