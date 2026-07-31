Our voice, our vote: The Arab American News endorsements for Michigan’s pivotal primary

Michigan’s primary election carries exceptional importance for shaping political representation and determining policies that will affect the future of our community and communities across the state. Strong, informed participation by Arab American voters in this election is more than a constitutional right; it is an urgent necessity and duty for strengthening our electoral influence, protecting our interests and advancing our causes in the United States and in our countries of origin.

Although the August 4 election is a partisan primary, it may be the most consequential election for Metro Detroit’s Arab American community in four decades. That is not only because of the competitiveness of the races and the unprecedented challenges before us, but also because the opportunity is now ours to surpass our previous political achievements.

A historic opportunity: Arab American voters can reshape Michigan politics on August 4

For the first time, we have a historic opportunity to elect a Muslim Arab American from Michigan to the U.S. Senate (former Senator Spencer Abraham was Michigan’s first Arab American senator).

We also have an opportunity to elect first Arab American in the State Senate, contribute decisively to the race for governor and support a candidate for that office with whom our community has built decades of cooperation and friendship. That candidate may ultimately face one of the leading Republican contenders, U.S. Rep. John James, who has recently made hostile remarks about Arabs and Muslims in Dearborn.

Against this backdrop, The Arab American News is adopting the endorsements issued by the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC), in federal, state, local and judicial races, as well as its recommendations on ballot proposals in Wayne County and the city of Dearborn.

The newspaper is also endorsing Democrat Anthony Eid in Michigan’s Ninth State House District. Eid previously served on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, including a term as its chair, and worked to give communities across Detroit and Michigan a fair opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

Because all of the endorsed candidates in partisan races are Democrats, voters supporting this slate must cast their partisan votes exclusively in the Democratic section of the ballot. Michigan primary voters may not cross over between the Democratic and Republican sections; doing so will invalidate the partisan portion of a ballot. Judicial races and ballot proposals are nonpartisan and appear separately.

The Arab American News urges voters throughout Michigan to go to the polls on or before August 4 (early voting is allowed at various locations throughout the state) or vote by absentee ballot (best to use a drop box rather than the mail this close to the election) and make their voices heard by supporting candidates who are qualified to address the difficult challenges facing our communities and who can be held accountable for their promises.

Those challenges include the profound anger and sense of betrayal caused by U.S. policies that support Israel while disregarding Palestinian rights and the rights of people in other conflict zones across the Middle East, including Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Iran.

Governor: Jocelyn Benson

In the Democratic primary for governor, The Arab American News endorses Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Benson has demonstrated her qualifications while leading the Michigan Department of State since 2019. She has earned recognition in Michigan and nationally for protecting election integrity, expanding access to voting and modernizing administrative services used by millions of residents.

Benson has also built close ties with Metro Detroit’s Arab American community. Her administration has hired Arab Americans for a range of positions and added bilingual employees at the department’s Dearborn branch to provide better service to residents with limited English proficiency.

Our relationship with Benson is built on years of cooperation, mutual respect and a shared commitment to making government more accessible to every community in Michigan.

U.S. Senate: Abdul El-Sayed

The Arab American News proudly and enthusiastically endorses Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

El-Sayed is competing in a fiercely contested race against U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, who has benefited from tens of millions of dollars in outside spending by political action committees and other organizations, led by groups affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC.)

Our endorsement for El-Sayed, an Egyptian American physician and public health leader, rests first on the qualifications he has demonstrated throughout his career. It also reflects his ambitious vision for reducing the influence of wealthy special interests in elections.

Outside organizations supporting Stevens have spent close to $60 million in the race, including advertising designed to promote her candidacy or intentionally and maliciously damage El-Sayed’s reputation. AIPAC’s super PAC alone has committed roughly $30 million to defeating a candidate known for his outspoken defense of Palestinian rights and the best interests and the well being of the hardworking American people.

El-Sayed has called for investing taxpayers’ money in Michigan’s working families, public schools, infrastructure and universal health care instead of continuing to send financial and military assistance to Israel as it wages successive wars across the Middle East.

We believe El-Sayed’s growing national profile, grassroots campaign and enthusiastic popular support can carry him to the U.S. Capitol if Michigan’s Arab and Muslim American electorate joins millions of voters and turns out in force.

That electorate includes an estimated 200,000 or more registered Arab and Muslim voters. It has demonstrated its political importance in recent presidential elections in Michigan, one of the nation’s most closely contested battleground states.

U.S. House of Representatives

In Michigan’s congressional races, The Arab American News continues to support candidates who place the needs and services of American residents above foreign-policy considerations, candidates who believe in “America First”, not “Israel First.”

Rashida Tlaib — 12th Congressional District

At the top of that list is Arab American U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is seeking reelection in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District.

The Palestinian American congresswoman has emerged as one of the country’s most prominent advocates for workers, immigrants, environmental justice and Palestinian human rights. Since entering Congress in 2019, she has maintained an independent voice despite intense pressure from party leaders and pro-Israel organizations.

Tlaib faces Inkster Mayor Byron Nolen and former State Rep. Shanelle Jackson in the Democratic primary.

Debbie Dingell — Sixth Congressional District

The Arab American News also endorses U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell in Michigan’s Sixth Congressional District.

Dingell’s relationship with Metro Detroit’s Arab American community is rooted in decades of cooperation and extends the legacy of her late husband, U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell, the longest-serving member in the history of Congress.

Although Dearborn is no longer part of her new district, Debbie Dingell has maintained her relationship with the community and continued advocating for working families, health care, infrastructure and public services.

Donavan McKinney — 13th Congressional District

The Arab American News endorses State Rep. Donavan McKinney in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

McKinney has produced tangible results for Detroit-area communities through his work on environmental protection, education, public transportation, workers’ rights and neighborhood investment.

During his service in the Michigan House of Representatives, he has helped obtain funding for violence prevention programs, improvements to public schools and community centers, and the replacement of lead water-service lines.

McKinney is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar and other candidates for the Democratic nomination.

Don Ufford — 11th Congressional District

The Arab American News endorses Don Ufford in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District.

Ufford’s campaign focuses on economic growth, lower costs for working families, protection of health care and defense of fundamental freedoms. He has pledged to reject money from corporate political action committees, including organizations aligned with AIPAC.

A former Ford Motor Company executive and federal public servant, Ufford also favors diplomacy over military escalation and has opposed further U.S. involvement in wars in the Middle East.

Wayne County executive and public transportation

Although Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans does not face a real contested Democratic primary, The Arab American News proudly supports his reelection to a fourth four-year term.

Our endorsement recognizes Evans’ longstanding friendship with the Arab American community and his efforts to serve communities throughout Wayne County. Since taking office in 2015, he has helped restore the county’s financial stability and expand investment in infrastructure, public health and public safety.

State Senate: Abbas Alawieh, Abraham Aiyash and Kory Hall

The Arab American News endorses former State Rep. Abraham Aiyash in Michigan’s First State Senate District and political organizer Abbas Alawieh in the Second District.

Electing either or both candidates would add Arab American representation to the State Senate and mark an important political achievement for our community.

Aiyash previously served in the State House, where he became majority floor leader and emerged as one of the state’s highest-ranking Arab American elected officials.

Alawieh, a former congressional chief of staff and a co-founder of the Uncommitted Movement, has become a nationally recognized advocate for Palestinian rights and for ending unrestricted U.S. military support for Israel.

The Arab American News also endorses Kory Hall in the race for Michigan’s Third State Senate District, which includes Hamtramck, Highland Park and large portions of Detroit.

State House of Representatives

Alabas Farhat — Third House District

In Dearborn, The Arab American News endorses Arab American State Rep. Alabas Farhat for a third two-year term in Michigan’s Third State House District.

Since his first election in 2022, Farhat has emerged as one of Lansing’s rising political leaders. MIRS News recently recognized him as one of the State House’s most effective Democratic lawmakers.

Farhat has focused on strengthening Michigan’s economy, expanding public health initiatives, improving public safety and investing in infrastructure.

He has supported legislation to establish a statewide innovation fund for entrepreneurs and start-up businesses, backed policies limiting cellphone use in classrooms to improve student performance and helped secure state funding to replace lead water lines and improve public-health infrastructure in Dearborn.

No endorsement in the 15th House District

The newspaper is not endorsing a candidate in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 15th State House District, which includes western Dearborn and most of Dearborn Heights.

Nevertheless, we urge Dearborn Heights voters to participate in large numbers and select a candidate among the three Democratic candidates: Arab American community advocate Jalal Abdallah, former Wayne County Commissioner Gary Woronchak and former Dearborn City Councilwoman Leslie Herrick.

Gary Schlack — Second House District

In Michigan’s Second State House District, which includes Allen Park, Lincoln Park, Melvindale and part of Southgate, The Arab American News endorses Democrat Gary Schlack.

Schlack, an Allen Park City Council member, has emphasized responsive local government, public safety, infrastructure and economic development.

Anthony Eid — Ninth House District

The Arab American News also endorses Anthony Eid in Michigan’s Ninth State House District in Detroit.

A Lebanese and Chaldean American, Eid served on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission from 2020 to 2024 and chaired the commission during its final year.

His work on the commission helped advance fairer political representation for Detroit and for Middle Eastern communities that historically struggled to have their populations and interests recognized during the redistricting process.

If he wins the Democratic primary and the November general election, Eid would bring a distinctive Lebanese and Chaldean American voice to the Michigan Capitol.

Wayne County Public Transportation Millage proposal (Non-Partisan)

The Arab American News supports the Wayne County Public Transportation Millage proposal.

The measure would authorize a maximum levy of 0.9831 mills for 10 years, from 2026 through 2035. It is expected to raise approximately $57.6 million in its first year for Wayne County, SMART, the Detroit Department of Transportation and other transportation providers.

Reliable public transportation promotes economic prosperity, helps residents reach schools and health care facilities, connects workers with jobs and attracts business investment. It is particularly vital for senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities.

Dearborn library millage Proposal (Non-Partisan)

The Arab American News supports renewal of the 1-mill property tax dedicated to the Dearborn Public Library system.

The millage generates approximately $4.2 million annually, nearly 60 percent of the operating budget for the Henry Ford Centennial Library, Bryant Branch Library and Esper Branch Library.

Renewal would preserve library services, materials, programs and facilities while the city continues major renovations at the Bryant and Esper branches, including plans for expanded science, technology, engineering and mathematics resources.

Public libraries are not luxuries. They are essential educational and community institutions serving students, families, senior citizens, immigrants and residents seeking access to technology and public information.

Judicial races (Non-Partisan)

Qamar Lina Stamos — 67th District Court

The Arab American News endorses Arab American attorney Qamar Lina Stamos for the 67th District Court seat serving the Fenton division in Genesee County.

Stamos has extensive experience as an assistant prosecuting attorney, including work involving juvenile cases, child protection and vulnerable residents. Her courtroom experience, community involvement and commitment to public service make her well-qualified for the bench.

Judge Nicole Huddleston — Oakland County Family Court

The Arab American News also endorses Judge Nicole Huddleston to retain her seat in the Family Division of Oakland County’s Sixth Circuit Court.

Huddleston has a strong record of defending civil rights, providing pro bono legal representation to underserved communities and promoting fairness and integrity in the judicial system.

A defining moment for Arab American political power

We reiterate the importance of this election at a time when Arab Americans face continuing campaigns of incitement, hostility and distortion.

Recent examples include anti-Arab and anti-Muslim statements by Republican gubernatorial candidate John James and repeated visits to Dearborn by far-right activist Jake Lang, who has sought to provoke Arab and Muslim residents and, during one appearance, burned copies of the Quran outside a local mosque.

These elections therefore arrive at a defining moment in which domestic political challenges intersect with the suffering of relatives in our countries of origin.

The devastation in Gaza continues, as do Israeli attacks on Lebanon and elsewhere in the region. At the same time, lavishly funded pro-Israel political organizations are attempting to defeat our political allies and Arab American candidates, including Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Feelings of disappointment and accumulated injustice may lead some people toward despair and cause them to question whether political participation is worthwhile. But the urgent question remains: Do we withdraw from political life out of frustration, or do we transform our anger into greater organization, participation and political power?

The answer is clear.

We have no option but to persevere and strengthen our presence, beginning at the ballot box — the most important point of leverage in American political life.

The Arab American News calls on Arab American voters to participate in numbers commensurate with the challenges we face and the future we seek.

Others may have the money to influence elections. We have the votes.

Our task is to turn those votes into political power on August 4.