Abbas Alawieh achieved an unprecedented milestone for Arab and Muslim Americans in Michigan.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Abbas Alawieh achieved an unprecedented milestone for Arab and Muslim Americans in Michigan, moving closer to becoming the first Arab American and first Muslim to serve in the State Senate following his decisive victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Alawieh won the Democratic nomination in the Second State Senate District, which includes Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Melvindale, along with portions of Detroit, Allen Park and Taylor.

Because the district has traditionally favored Democrats, Alawieh’s victory over State Rep. Erin Byrnes puts him within reach of securing a seat in the State Senate, the 38-member upper chamber of the state legislature.

Alawieh, who gained national recognition as a leader of the Uncommitted movement during the 2024 presidential election, won the Democratic primary with 23,722 votes, or 59 percent. Byrnes, who represents Michigan’s 15th House District, received 16,567 votes, or 41 percent.

Alawieh’s campaign received support from a diverse coalition of political leaders, labor organizations and community groups. His endorsers included Gov. Whitmer, progressive U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC), The Arab American News and the Detroit Free Press.

Alawieh will face Republican nominee Harry Sawicki in the Nov. 3 general election. The district’s strong Democratic history makes Alawieh the clear favorite to succeed incumbent State Sen. Sylvia Santana, who could not seek reelection because of constitutional term limits.

Alawieh attracted national attention in 2024 when he and political organizer Layla Elabed, the sister of U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), helped launch the Listen to Michigan campaign and organize the Uncommitted movement during the Democratic presidential primary.

The campaign was created to protest former President Biden’s policies concerning Israel’s war on Gaza. More than 100,000 Michigan Democratic voters selected “uncommitted” in the presidential primary, delivering a warning to the Biden administration and helping intensify political pressure over its support for Israel. Biden later withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

As Alawieh prepared to deliver a victory speech at his campaign gathering in Dearborn Heights Tuesday evening, attendees learned that his maternal grandfather, Hajj Kassem Bazzi, had died.

News of the death brought the planned celebration of Alawieh’s historic victory to an end. According to his campaign, Alawieh is expected to deliver a victory speech at a later date.

Aiyash loses to Onwenu

Alawieh was not the only Arab American candidate hoping to make history by being elected to the State Senate.

Former State Rep. Abraham Aiyash of Hamtramck also sought the Democratic nomination in the First State Senate District but lost against Justin Onwenu.

Aiyash, who served as Democratic majority floor leader in the State House of Representatives from 2023 through 2024, received 13,312 votes, or 41 percent. Onwenu won the nomination with 18,921 votes, or 59 percent.

The First District is also considered a Democratic stronghold. It includes Ecorse, Lincoln Park, Wyandotte and River Rouge, along with portions of Detroit.

Onwenu will face Republican Patrick O’Connell in November in a contest expected to strongly favor the Democratic nominee.

Aiyash’s concession statement reflected clear disappointment and bitterness over the result. In a message published on his campaign’s official Facebook page, he described the defeat as “really bad” before thanking his parents, campaign staff and the voters who supported him.

His statement also included a forceful attack on the financial influence of major corporations and powerful lobbying organizations.

Aiyash accused DTE Energy, insurance and pharmaceutical companies and outside political action committees, including pro-Israel groups affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), of pouring unprecedented amounts of money into the contest.

He said the outside spending made the Democratic primary one of the most expensive State Senate primaries in state history.

“We gave it everything we had, despite more than $1 million being spent to defeat us,” Aiyash said.

Although he congratulated Onwenu and urged him to fulfill his promises to working-class residents, Aiyash said his opponent and other candidates had largely adopted elements of his campaign platform.

Those proposals included freezing DTE rate increases, confronting insurance companies, providing universal child care and resisting the rapid expansion of massive data centers.

Aiyash emphasized that he never compromised on environmental justice in Detroit or on his opposition to war and genocide in Gaza.

Conyers wins crowded District 3 primary

In another closely watched contest, Korey Hall, the Detroit office director for Gov. Whitmer, lost the Democratic primary in the Third State Senate District.

The district includes Hamtramck and Highland Park, along with large sections of Detroit.

Hall, who had received endorsements from AAPAC and The Arab American News, finished fourth in the crowded 11-candidate field with more than 4,000 votes, or approximately 11 percent.

John Conyers III finished first with 9,416 votes, or about 24 percent, according to unofficial results.

Conyers will face Republican Mark Ashley Price and Working Class Party candidate David Roehrig in the Nov. 3 general election.