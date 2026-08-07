Farhat and Abdallah score decisive wins in State House primaries

DEARBORN/DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Arab American representation in the State House of Representatives is poised to double, with incumbent State Rep. Alabas Farhat moving closer to retaining his Third District seat and Jalal Abdallah emerging as the favorite to capture the open 15th District seat following their victories in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries.

Farhat is currently the only Arab American serving in the 110-member State House.

The Third District he represents covers most of Dearborn and parts of neighboring Detroit. The 15th District includes the remainder of Dearborn, primarily its western neighborhoods, and nearly all of Dearborn Heights, except for a small area in the city’s far northwestern corner.

Both districts have historically favored Democrats, meaning that winning the Democratic primaries puts a candidate well on the way to securing the seat in the general election on November 3.

According to results from the August 4 primary, Farhat — endorsed by the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) and The Arab American News — easily defeated his two challengers, Hussein Berry and Othman Ali Alaansi.

Farhat received 8,208 votes, or 63 percent. Berry received 3,097 votes, or 24 percent, while Alaansi finished third with 1,680 votes, or 13 percent.

Farhat, who is seeking a third two-year term, will face Republican nominee Gus Tarraf in the November 3 general election. Tarraf ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

In comments to the media following his victory, Farhat said the election reflected a growing demand for bold political leadership.

“This is no longer just about maintaining the status quo or establishment politicians who have grown accustomed to running without a serious challenge,” Farhat said. “People are stepping forward who are determined to bring about fundamental change, advance bold and ambitious agendas and provide support for working families across Michigan.”

Farhat added that he campaigned on an explicitly anti-war platform while challenging heavily funded special-interest groups.

Since his initial election in 2022, Farhat has emerged as a rising leader in the state legislature. Last year, the Lansing-based political news service MIRS News named him the “most effective Democratic lawmaker” in the Michigan House.

Farhat serves on the House Appropriations Committee, which helps formulate Michigan’s state budget, as well as the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the Joint Capital Outlay Appropriations Subcommittee. Through those assignments, he helps oversee government regulations and major infrastructure investments.

Since taking office, Farhat has focused on strengthening Michigan’s economy, expanding public health programs, improving public safety and investing in infrastructure.

He has also supported legislation to create a statewide innovation fund for entrepreneurs and startup companies, backed policies limiting cellphone use in classrooms to improve student performance and secured state funding to replace lead water lines and improve public health infrastructure in Dearborn.

Abdallah wins open 15th District race

In the 15th District, Jalal Abdallah, an Arab American attorney, scored an impressive victory in the Democratic primary, defeating former Wayne County Commissioner Gary Woronchak and former Dearborn City Councilwoman Leslie Herrick.

Abdallah received more votes than his two opponents combined.

He finished first with 8,371 votes, or 51 percent, followed by Woronchak with 4,251 votes and Herrick with 3,691.

Abdallah will face Hassan Nehme, the sole Republican candidate, in the November general election.

Although Nehme received approximately 2,500 votes in the Republican primary, the 15th District’s strong Democratic leanings makes Abdallah the clear favorite to win the seat. His election would raise Arab American representation in the Michigan House from one member to two.

In a Facebook post, Abdallah celebrated the victory while also expressing sadness over the loss suffered by his friend, State Senate candidate Abbas Alawieh, whose maternal grandfather died as election results were coming in Tuesday night.

“Last night was a night I will never forget, and I am incredibly grateful to everyone who placed their trust in me,” Abdallah wrote. “We won!”

He then offered prayers and condolences to Alawieh and his family, acknowledging that the historic election victory had been overshadowed by their loss.

Other State House primaries

In another Democratic primary, Gary Schlack, who was endorsed by AAPAC and The Arab American News, was unsuccessful in the Second District, which includes Allen Park, Lincoln Park, Melvindale and Southgate.

Schlack finished third with 1,076 votes, or 9.4 percent. Former State Rep. Frank Liberati placed second with 3,945 votes, or 34.3 percent, while Joanna Whaley won the nomination with 6,484 votes, or 56.4 percent.

Whaley will face Republican Ronald Kokinda in November. If elected, she would become the first openly transgender state lawmaker in Michigan’s history.

Chaldean American candidate Anthony Eid also failed to gain significant support in the Democratic primary for the Ninth District. He finished seventh among nine candidates in a race won by Willie Burton, who received 3,495 votes, or approximately 23 percent.