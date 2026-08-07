Dearborn renews 1-mill property tax supporting public libraries

DEARBORN — Dearborn voters overwhelmingly approved the renewal of a property tax dedicated to operating and improving the city’s public library system.

The proposal received 15,891 votes, or 75.5 percent, while 5,164 voters, or 24.5 percent, opposed it, according to complete unofficial election results.

The measure renews a tax of up to 1 mill, equal to $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. Because it renews an existing millage, it will not increase the current tax rate for Dearborn property owners.

The renewed millage will take effect when the current authorization expires June 30, 2027. The ballot proposal authorizes the city to levy the tax for up to 10 years, with the revenue dedicated exclusively to the library system’s operating and capital expenses.

Dearborn voters have supported the dedicated library millage since 2011.

The millage generates approximately $4.2 million annually, representing nearly 60 percent of the operating budget for the city’s three public libraries: Henry Ford Centennial Library, Bryant Branch Library and Esper Branch Library.

The funding supports library staffing, facilities, books and other materials, educational programs, technology and other public services.