Rabhi defeats 12-year incumbent in Ann Arbor mayoral primary.

ANN ARBOR — Ann Arbor appears poised to move further toward progressive policies after democratic socialist Yousef Rabhi defeated longtime Mayor Christopher Taylor in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Rabhi, a former state representative and current Washtenaw County commissioner, received 18,746 votes, or approximately 55 percent, according to the latest reported results. His victory ended Taylor’s 12-year tenure as mayor.

With no Republican candidate in the race, Rabhi is heavily favored to secure the office in the Nov. 3 general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic city of approximately 122,000 residents.

Rabhi, 38, previously represented Ann Arbor in the State House of Representatives and served as Democratic floor leader. He represents Ann Arbor’s Eighth District on the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

His mayoral campaign focused heavily on Ann Arbor’s rising cost of living, particularly the shortage of affordable housing. Rabhi has argued that the city has become what he calls a “country club town” in which working- and middle-class families can no longer afford to live.

Rabhi also supports greater public ownership of essential services, including the creation of a locally controlled sustainable energy utility as an alternative to relying exclusively on DTE Energy.

A self-described democratic socialist and longtime member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Rabhi has expressed pride in his Algerian heritage. He was born in Ypsilanti and raised in Ann Arbor.

Although much of his father’s family is Muslim, Rabhi has said he is not Muslim. Available reliable sources do not establish that he has publicly rejected an Arab identity, so that assertion was not included.

Commenting on his decisive victory, Rabhi said the results demonstrated that residents believe the city has not done enough to protect them from rising costs and federal overreach.

“The people of Ann Arbor sent a message,” Rabhi said. “We are ready to fight for a better tomorrow. We are ready to embrace a vision of the future that works for the many, not just the few.”

Rabhi has also pledged to intensify the city’s opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and policies pursued by Trump’s administration.

Taylor, who has served as mayor since 2014, expressed pride in his years of service to the city.

Ann Arbor operates under a Council-manager structure in which the mayor’s direct administrative authority is limited. The position is part time, and the mayor serves as one of 11 voting members of the City Council alongside 10 Council members representing the city’s five wards.

The mayor presides over City Council, helps set policy and approve the budget, nominates members of city boards and commissions and possesses veto authority over most Council actions. Day-to-day municipal operations are managed by the city administrator.

Rabhi received support from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, unions and local progressive organizations. Taylor’s endorsers included Gov. Whitmer and U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

The Democratic primary was also among the most expensive mayoral contests in Ann Arbor history. Campaign finance filings showed the two candidates raised a combined total of approximately $390,000 during the election cycle, compared with about $122,000 raised during the 2022 mayoral contest.

Rabhi’s committee reported raising approximately $214,000, while Taylor’s campaign reported raising roughly $176,000.

Despite Rabhi’s victory, he could face political resistance from a City Council whose majority was elected as part of Taylor’s broader political coalition. Only one Council candidate endorsed by Rabhi, Ryan Bartholomew in the Third Ward, won his Democratic primary.