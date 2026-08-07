Benson–James contest will decide Michigan’s next governor

LANSING — On Tuesday, Michigan voters decided the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries, handing their parties’ nominations to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and U.S. Rep. John James.

Benson and James will face each other in the Nov. 3 general election to determine who succeeds term-limited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

On the Democratic side, Benson overwhelmingly defeated her only opponent, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. She received approximately 1.24 million votes, compared with about 251,000 for Swanson, according to the latest unofficial statewide results.

Benson declared victory shortly after the polls closed, emphasizing the importance of expanding the Democratic coalition ahead of the November election.

“Tonight marks our opportunity to grow our coalition to include citizens in every corner of our state who believe, as we do, that the power of the people must always be greater than the people in power,” Benson told supporters gathered at the Garden Theater in Detroit.

Benson said she would work for every Michigan resident rather than wealthy donors, corporate interests or Donald Trump.

“You all know who I’ll work for — all of you and every Michigander in this state,” she said. “Not the highest bidder, not corporate interests, not Donald Trump — you.”

Benson pledged to build a state government that would lower everyday living expenses and make life easier for Michigan families.

She reiterated campaign promises to expand access to child care, increase the availability of affordable housing, protect the right to clean air and water and establish what she described as a fairer tax system.

Benson concluded her speech with an enthusiastic appeal to supporters to carry the momentum from her primary victory into the November contest against James.

“Are you ready to work for democracy?” she asked. “Are you ready to fight for democracy? Are you ready to vote for democracy?”

Following her landslide primary victory, Benson announced that she had agreed to participate in two televised general election debates in October. One will be held in Detroit and the other in Grand Rapids.

James wins more competitive Republican primary

On the Republican side, the primary was significantly more competitive, despite James’ endorsement from Trump.

James received approximately 466,000 votes, compared with roughly 328,000 for businessman Perry Johnson, the only other candidate still actively campaigning on Election Day.

Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox received approximately 125,000 votes, while State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt collected around 16,000. Both men had withdrawn from the contest, but their names remained on the ballot.

Nesbitt suspended his campaign shortly after Trump endorsed James in June. Cox withdrew in July, saying Trump’s endorsement had placed James beyond reach in the Republican primary. Both subsequently endorsed James.

James is seeking to become the first Black governor in Michigan history.

In his victory speech at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Southeastern Michigan headquarters in Sterling Heights, James pledged to cut taxes, reduce energy bills and lower gasoline prices to make Michigan more affordable.

He also vowed to earn the confidence of independent voters while campaigning against what he characterized as the Democratic Party’s left-wing agenda.

“To every Michigander who feels politically homeless, who loves this state, works hard and believes in common sense — and wonders whether anyone in government still sees you — I see you,” James told supporters.

James delivered his remarks above a sign declaring, “Stop Socialism. Save Michigan.”

James currently represents Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, which includes much of southern Macomb County and the Rochester area of Oakland County.

Benson and James will compete in November to succeed Whitmer, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third four-year term.