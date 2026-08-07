A police officer prevents participants in the Arbaeen procession from reaching Lang on Sunday. - Video grab

DEARBORN — Dearborn police initially announced the arrest of one person in connection with the assault on far-right provocateur Jake Lang during Sunday’s annual Arbaeen procession, while asking the public for help identifying others involved in the attack.

Police subsequently announced that three men had been charged in connection with the confrontation: A 57-year-old Detroit man was charged with assault and battery and malicious destruction of property, while a 25-year-old Detroit man and a 25-year-old Dearborn man were each charged with assault and battery. Police withheld their names pending arraignment.

The incident occurred as Lang staged an anti-Muslim protest and attempted to provoke participants in the annual religious procession commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Videos of the confrontation showed Lang being punched and having objects, including what appeared to be rocks, thrown at him. He eventually sought protection from police officers assigned to secure the procession, which drew an estimated 45,000 participants, according to organizers.

One video showed Lang using a megaphone along Greenfield Road shortly before the attack, denouncing the presence of Muslims in the United States and describing procession participants as undocumented immigrants.

“We support ICE,” Lang shouted, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “We don’t want these illegals here. I speak for Jesus.”

Footage showed a man approaching Lang and unexpectedly punching him from behind. Other individuals then began pursuing Lang, with at least one person appearing to throw rocks in his direction.

Lang did not attempt to fight back. He fled until he reached a female police officer, who immediately placed him inside a patrol vehicle and ordered those pursuing him to stay away.

The crowd did not display hostility toward police and complied with the officer’s instructions, according to video of the incident.

Lang later claimed in a post on X that he had nearly been “stoned to death” by “hundreds” of Muslims in Dearborn.

“I took a rock directly to the back of my head and I’m bleeding,” he wrote. “I’m now in the back seat of a police car.”

In a separate post, Lang claimed that drone footage released by Dearborn police showed what he described with a slur as “Muslim animals” throwing large rocks at his head.

“They tried to pull me out of the police car and kill me in a ‘jihad,’” he wrote, while thanking Jesus Christ for his survival.

Lang’s claims that hundreds of people attacked him or attempted to pull him from the patrol vehicle were not independently substantiated by the available videos. The footage did show him being punched, pursued and apparently targeted with at least one thrown object.

Lang’s latest appearance in Dearborn was part of an ongoing series of inflammatory demonstrations targeting Muslim American communities in Metro Detroit and across the United States.

During previous visits over the past several months, Lang attempted to burn copies of the Quran in Dearborn and Hamtramck. His appearances in both cities drew large counter protests.

Following a limited confrontation with counter protesters during his November 2025 attempt to desecrate copies of the Holy Quran in Dearborn, Lang announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the city, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Police Chief Issa Shahin, accusing officials of failing to protect him.

The Detroit News subsequently reported that it could find no record of the lawsuit in the federal court database at the time.

Lang, who has Jewish ancestry but presents himself as a Christian activist, is running as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Florida. He has pledged that his first action if elected would be to seek a “ban on Islam” in the United States.

Lang was among the defendants granted clemency by Trump in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He had spent more than four years in pretrial detention before the federal charges against him and other Jan. 6 defendants were dismissed following Trump’s clemency proclamation on the first day of his second presidential term in January 2025.

Since his release, Lang has become increasingly active in organizing anti-Muslim demonstrations in communities around the country. His activities have also led to additional encounters with law enforcement.

In Minnesota, he was charged with damaging an anti-ICE ice sculpture displayed outside the State Capitol.

Lang was also arrested in Texas in June on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat. Authorities alleged that he threatened to kill a defendant during a livestream connected to a high-profile murder trial.

His bond was initially set at $1 million before being reduced to $250,000. He was released with an ankle tracking device to monitor his movement and ordered to leave Texas while awaiting further court proceedings.