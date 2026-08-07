Lawrence, Tlaib and McKinney lead strong showing for Michigan progressives.

DETROIT — On Tuesday, Michigan’s U.S. House primaries delivered two major victories for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. In the 13th Congressional District, which covers most of Detroit, state Rep. Donavan McKinney unseated incumbent U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, while in the state’s Seventh District, progressive candidate William “Will” Lawrence advanced to face Republican incumbent Tom Barrett in the November general election.

Notable success for progressives

The victories by McKinney in Detroit and Lawrence in the Lansing area underscored the rise of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, which could have three members representing Michigan in Congress if Lawrence prevails in November.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is also on course to retain her seat after decisively defeating Shanelle Jackson and Byron Knowles in the Democratic primary for the 12th District, which includes large parts of Wayne County — including Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Livonia — as well as Southfield and other areas in Oakland County.

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, received more than 102,000 votes, compared with approximately 36,000 votes for her two challengers combined.

McKinney’s primary victory makes him the overwhelming favorite in the heavily Democratic 13th District. He will, however, face Republican nominee Taras Nykoriak in November. Since the district strongly favors Democrats, McKinney’s victory in November is almost certain.

Lawrence, meanwhile, faces a difficult contest against Barrett in the competitive Seventh District. A Lawrence victory would raise the number of progressive Democrats representing Michigan in Congress to three.

According to unofficial results, McKinney, a left-wing critic of the Israeli occupation, received 57,714 votes, or 51.9 percent, compared with 53,494 votes, or 48.1 percent, for Thanedar, who is of Indian descent. McKinney’s victory puts him on track to restore Black representation to Detroit in Congress and potentially become the only Black member of Michigan’s next congressional delegation.

In the swing Seventh District, Lawrence received approximately 56,000 votes, compared with 36,800 for former U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink and 35,300 for former Navy SEAL Matt Maasdam.

McKinney and Lawrence were endorsed by progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders also backed another Michigan progressive, Kyle Blomquist, who was unsuccessful in the First District, which covers the Upper Peninsula and the northern part of the Lower Peninsula.

Blomquist received approximately 35,000 votes, compared with more than 58,000 for Callie Barr, the Democratic establishment’s preferred candidate. Barr will face incumbent Republican Rep. Jack Bergman in November in a district that has traditionally favored Republicans.

In the 11th District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, State Sen. Jeremy Moss won the Democratic nomination after his opponents divided the remaining votes.

Moss received more than 70,000 votes, while Aisha Farooqi secured approximately 46,000. John Paul Torres received more than 13,000 votes, and Don Ufford finished fourth with nearly 12,000.

Mixed results for Trump-backed candidates

On the Republican side, two candidates endorsed by President Trump produced sharply different results.

Mike Bouchard Jr., the son of Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, scored a decisive victory over his opponents in the 10th District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. John James, who is running for governor of Michigan.

Bouchard received more than 45,000 votes, compared with approximately 17,000 for his Republican rivals combined.

In November, Bouchard will face Democratic nominee Christina Hines, who received approximately 47,000 votes. Eric Chung finished with about 29,000 votes, while Tim Greimel received approximately 23,000.

The 10th District, considered politically competitive, includes southern Macomb County and the Rochester area of neighboring Oakland County.

Trump’s other endorsed candidate, Amir Hassan, lost the Republican primary in the Eighth District, which includes Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland and is also considered competitive.

Thomas J. Smith won the nomination with more than 31,000 votes despite having suspended his campaign in July and endorsed fellow candidate Al Lemmo. Hassan received approximately 20,500 votes, while Lemmo received about 10,100.

Smith will therefore face incumbent Democratic Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet in the November general election.

Michigan has 13 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, seven of which are currently held by Republicans. Democrats could reverse that balance by capturing either the Seventh or 10th District in November — a development that could also help the party regain control of the U.S. House.