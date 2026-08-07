Wayne County voters approve countywide public transit millage

Wayne County voters back $57 million annual transit millage

Wayne County voters overwhelmingly approved a property tax proposal Tuesday that renews public transportation funding and expands transit service across the entire county, bringing it in line with neighboring Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Several Wayne County communities, including Canton, Livonia, Plymouth and Northville, had historically opted out of funding the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, commonly known as SMART.

The proposal, approved by approximately 67 percent of voters, will support public transportation across all 43 communities in Michigan’s most populous county.

With 99 percent of the vote counted, the measure had received more than 230,000 votes in favor and approximately 113,000 votes against.

For decades, 17 Wayne County cities and townships had opted out of the regional SMART system. Property owners in those communities were consequently exempt from paying the property tax dedicated to financing suburban bus service.

Under the newly approved proposal, property owners in those 17 communities will begin paying the millage, and their communities will become eligible for expanded transit service.

Wayne County millage will expand transit to all 43 communities

Supporters said the measure would connect residents with employment opportunities while helping older adults and people with disabilities travel independently.

The measure authorizes a maximum levy of 0.9831 mills — approximately 98 cents for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value — for 10 years. It begins with the 2026 tax year and continues through 2035.

That would amount to approximately $98 annually on a property with a taxable value of $100,000, or slightly more than $8 per month.

In communities already paying for and receiving SMART service, the measure replaces an expiring millage and does not represent a new tax increase.

The proposal is expected to generate approximately $57.6 million during its first year.

Revenue will be distributed among Wayne County, SMART, the Detroit Department of Transportation and other community and regional transportation providers.

Wayne County officials said the funding could support eight new bus routes, five route extensions and expanded on-demand transportation over approximately three years.

“This is about access, opportunity and improving people’s lives,” Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said in a statement.

“For residents who cannot afford a car, are unable to drive or simply do not want to own one, better public transportation means independence and mobility,” he added. “For businesses, it means a stronger workforce. And for our county, it means economic growth by attracting young professionals and families.”

SMART General Manager and CEO Tiffany J. Gunter said the service expansion would be implemented in phases based on the needs of individual communities.

“No more unserved destinations,” Gunter said. “No more gaps in the map. This matters for the rider trying to get to a job interview, the senior heading to a medical appointment and the student who needs reliable transportation to school.”

Gunter said the approval marked the first time every Wayne County community would be included in one connected public transportation system.

“That means more workers reaching jobs, more seniors keeping their independence and more students getting where they need to go,” she said.

The measure does not necessarily mean that every community will immediately receive traditional fixed-route bus service. SMART plans to develop a combination of new routes, route extensions and on-demand transportation based on population density, rider demand and local needs.