Michigan expands WIC eligibility as food costs rise

LANSING — Responding to inflation and updated federal guidelines, Michigan’s Women, Infants and Children program, commonly known as WIC, has raised its income eligibility limit for monthly food assistance.

Under the updated guidelines, a family of four may now qualify for the program with an annual household income of up to $61,050 — an increase of more than $1,500 from last year’s limit.

WIC is a federally funded program serving lower-income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, as well as infants and children up to age 5 who are considered at nutritional risk.

Kristen Hanulcik, Michigan WIC nutrition coordinator, said the program provides critical nutritional assistance to help families meet their needs.

Families can use WIC benefits at participating grocery stores and pharmacies to purchase specified amounts of nutritious foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, breakfast cereal, whole grains, juice and infant food.

“We provide a whole network of support,” Hanulcik said.

In addition to food benefits, WIC provides continuing nutrition education as children grow, along with breastfeeding education and support. The program can also connect families with other community resources tailored to their particular needs.

Although the program’s name refers to women and children, Hanulcik emphasized that other caregivers may apply for benefits on behalf of eligible children.

“We also welcome dads, grandparents, foster parents and other legal guardians to apply for benefits for the kids in their care,” she said.

According to state data, nearly 190,000 women, infants and children under age 5 receive food assistance through Michigan WIC each month. Nearly half of all babies born in Michigan receive WIC benefits.

Hanulcik encouraged families needing additional assistance to review the updated eligibility requirements.

“For those that are interested in applying for WIC, if they’re familiar with the MI Bridges platform, they can start there,” she said.

Families may also visit michigan.gov/wic or download the WIC Connect mobile app to locate the nearest WIC clinic and contact it to begin the application process.