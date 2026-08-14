Mohammed Hassan sentenced after conviction on absentee-ballot charge.

HAMTRAMCK — Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hathaway sentenced Hamtramck City Councilman Mohammed Hassan to probation and community service after a jury convicted him last month of making a false statement on an absentee ballot application.

The misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail.

In July, the jury acquitted Hassan of two more serious felony charges — election law forgery and forging a signature on an absentee ballot application — stemming from Hamtramck’s 2023 municipal election. Each felony was punishable by up to five years in prison.

Hathaway sentenced Hassan to one year of probation and ordered him to complete 80 hours of community service.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge expressed hope that Hassan would use his continuing leadership position on the City Council to help improve Hamtramck’s system of government and political climate.

Hathaway described Hamtramck’s political culture as marked by “absurd drama” and expressed astonishment at what he characterized as the extent of corruption and dysfunction in the city.

“I think this case, and the position you still hold with the city of Hamtramck, and perhaps the respect you enjoy in many quarters there, gives you an opportunity to exercise leadership in the city,” Hathaway told Hassan.

The judge said he hoped Hassan would help “improve the political climate and enhance integrity and good governance” in Hamtramck.

Hassan offered a brief apology in court.

“I’m truly sorry to be before the court under these circumstances,” he said.

Hassan and his attorney, Scott Ruark, declined to comment after the sentencing.

During the hearing, Ruark asked Hathaway not to impose probation and instead require the Bangladeshi American councilman to pay fines and court costs.

Ruark cited Hassan’s lack of a prior criminal record, compliance with his bond conditions and respect for the court proceedings.

Hathaway nevertheless imposed one year of probation and ordered Hassan to pay $75 to the Crime Victim Rights Fund, $30 per month in supervision fees, $250 in court costs and $53 in state court assessments.

Ruark asked the court to review Hassan’s case after six months to determine whether his probation could be terminated early. Hathaway said the court would consider the request at that time.

The conviction involved an absentee ballot application submitted under the name of Zerin Sultana. Prosecutors alleged that Hassan filed the application while claiming he had helped Sultana submit it.

Sultana testified that she did not request an absentee ballot, did not sign the application and does not vote. A Michigan State Police handwriting analysis determined that the signature on the application was not hers.

Despite the misdemeanor conviction, Hassan remains a member of the Hamtramck City Council.