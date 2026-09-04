Mohammed Rustom is accused of fatally beating his older brother.

DEARBORN — Court proceedings against an Arab American man accused of fatally beating his older brother in Dearborn have been adjourned pending an evaluation of his competency to stand trial.

Meanwhile, The Arab American News received a series of messages and telephone calls from a relative of the two brothers last week disputing details in the newspaper’s previous report published in the Arabic section about the disagreement that preceded the fatal assault.

The relative stressed that the altercation was not caused by a dispute over a bowl of rice, as stated in the previous article. That prompted The Arab American News to review its sources and the official case documents.

The review established that the confrontation escalated after the victim, 64-year-old Ali Rustom, made comments concerning other family members, according to statements his accused brother, 43-year-old Mohammed Rustom, gave investigators.

Reliable information indicates that the disagreement was not about the rice. Mohammed was warming a bowl of rice in a microwave when the altercation began at Ali’s home on Theisen Street in east Dearborn on the evening of August 19.

Ali Rustom was severely beaten and died on August 22 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

According to confirmed details, Dearborn Police responded to the residence at approximately 7:46 p.m. after Mohammed Rustom called authorities and acknowledged that he had been involved in a confrontation with his brother, who had been knocked unconscious.

A competency evaluation has been ordered for Dearborn resident Mohammed Rustom, who is accused of fatally beating his older brother, Ali Rustom.

When officers arrived, they found Ali Rustom lying unconscious on a bedroom floor and bleeding from his mouth and forehead. Officers immediately began providing emergency medical assistance.

Dearborn Fire Department personnel subsequently transported him to Corewell Health for further treatment. He remained in critical condition until his death three days later.

During an interview with police, Mohammed Rustom said he and his brother had been involved in a verbal argument after Ali made comments about other members of the family.

Rustom told the investigating officer that he struck his brother in the face with an uppercut, using his left fist. He then punched him with his right fist, knocking him to the ground.

Once his brother was on the floor, Rustom said, he continued striking him and delivered five additional punches.

Sources familiar with the family said Mohammed Rustom had previously worked as a barber in Dearborn before struggling with substance abuse and mental health problems. His older brother had attempted to help him through those difficulties and allowed him to stay at his home.

Mohammed Rustom appeared before Judge Mark Somers in Dearborn’s 19th District Court on August 20, the day after the assault.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office initially charged him with assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The court set his bond at $500,000 cash or surety while the case remained pending.

After Ali Rustom —a father of three — died from his injuries, Dearborn Police returned the case to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional or amended charges.

A court-ordered forensic evaluation will now determine whether Mohammed Rustom is competent to stand trial. Under Michigan law, competency concerns whether a defendant currently understands the nature and purpose of the criminal proceedings and can assist in his own defense.

It is separate from determining whether a defendant was legally responsible for his actions at the time of an alleged offense.

The initial charges may also be reviewed in light of Ali Rustom’s death, with second-degree murder among the possible amended charges under consideration.

Mohammed Rustom is scheduled to return to court on November 4, pending completion of the forensic competency report.