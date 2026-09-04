Redford Township approves front-yard vegetable gardens

Redford residents may soon grow vegetables in front yards.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP — The Redford Township Board of Trustees has approved a new ordinance allowing residents to grow vegetables in their front yards, with the change scheduled to take effect Sept. 14.

The proposal passed 4–3 during the board’s final meeting in August, following months of debate over aesthetics, neighborhood blight and enforcement.

Under the new rules, residents who want to establish a front-yard garden must obtain a permit, which the township supervisor said is expected to be free. Gardens must also meet specific requirements, including size limits and setbacks from property boundaries.

Under the ordinance, residents may grow vegetables or native pollinator plants or use meadowscaping in their front yards. Gardens must remain at least four feet from neighboring properties, three feet from sidewalks and three feet from driveways.

Vegetables must be grown in raised beds measuring between four and 12 inches in height. The combined height of the beds and plants may not exceed four feet.

Permits may be revoked if residents fail to comply with the regulations.

Several officials in the Wayne County township opposed the ordinance, citing concerns about neighborhood blight and difficulties in applying and enforcing the new rules.