Ali Wissam Aoun, 27, was found fatally shot at Detroit clothing store owned by his father.

DETROIT — A young Arab American man from Dearborn was killed in a shooting inside a store owned by his father Wednesday evening, as police continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime and searching for the gunman.

Police found 27-year-old Ali Wissam Aoun, unresponsive inside Goodfellas Wear clothing store near the intersection of Chicago Boulevard and Woodward Avenue in Detroit after receiving a call from a store employee at approximately 6 p.m.

According to the available information, concerns for Aoun’s safety arose after he stopped answering his phone. His father contacted an off-duty employee and asked him to check the store and make sure his son was safe.

When the employee arrived, he found Aoun inside an office suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and immediately called 911.

Police and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene, but Aoun died from his injury. Investigators then began collecting evidence in an effort to identify the shooter.

As part of the investigation, Detroit police obtained surveillance footage from the store and surrounding businesses. Detectives are reviewing the recordings for evidence that could help identify the gunman and determine the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.

As of press time, authorities had not announced any arrests or identified a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).

A memorial service for Aoun will be held at the Islamic Institute of America on Sunday, September 13, following his burial at Maple Grove Cemetery in Westland on Friday, September 11.

Aoun’s family is originally from the southern Lebanese village of Salha.