Coffee, music and art take center stage during Dearborn Coffee Week

DEARBORN — From traditional Arabic coffee to the latest trends in contemporary cafés, coffee has become an integral part of Dearborn’s social and cultural landscape, a tradition the city will celebrate again with the third annual Dearborn Coffee Week, running from September 25 through October 2.

Over eight days, cafés and public parks across the city will become gathering places for tastings, music, art and community activities. The packed schedule is designed to highlight Dearborn’s local coffee scene, support small businesses and attract residents and visitors to commercial districts in east, west and south Dearborn.

Following the success of its first two years, the celebration returns with an expanded program combining major events at the city’s new PEACE Parks with special activities hosted by local cafés and businesses.

The festival reflects coffee’s growing prominence in a city known for the diversity of its cafés and traditions, and one that increasingly promotes itself as the “Coffee Capital.”

A launch with a taste of Dearborn

Coffee Week begins Friday, September 25, with an opening coffee-tasting event at PEACE Park West from 5 to 8 p.m.

Several Dearborn cafés will participate, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about their products and sample coffee free of charge.

The opening celebration will include coffee-making demonstrations, music, giveaways, caricature drawings and interactive stations, providing visitors with a concentrated taste of Dearborn’s diverse café scene.

The following evening, Saturday, September 26, the celebration moves to PEACE Park South in the Dix-Vernor neighborhood for Jalasat music event, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature performers Amanda Ekery, Esa Mohamed, also known as Esa Mighty, and Aiman Yahya.

“@jalasat.co” is designed to bring people together in an open-air setting through music, culture and community connection. The evening will also include family-friendly activities such as face painting.

A new Coffee Week experience

Sunday, September 27, will bring one of this year’s most notable additions: Dearborn’s first DRIP coffee party.

The event has already attracted considerable attention in Detroit, drawing hundreds of participants from across the region.

DRIP will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PEACE Park West, with Bakri Coffee serving as a presenting sponsor and several local partners participating.

The event offers a different take on the traditional café experience by combining coffee, music and a lively social atmosphere. Attendees will also have an opportunity to interact with coffee personalities and content creators from social media platforms.

Advance registration is required to attend DRIP.

From the parks to the cafés

Following the opening weekend, Coffee Week activities will spread across Dearborn as cafés and other local businesses host a series of coffee pop-ups through October 2.

Each participating café and business will have an opportunity to bring its own character to the celebration through exclusive offers, live music, game and trivia nights, art activities and specialized workshops involving coffee, henna and screen printing.

These smaller events give Coffee Week its distinctive citywide character. They encourage visitors to move between Dearborn’s neighborhoods and discover cafés and small businesses they may not have visited before.

In doing so, the celebration turns coffee into an opportunity to support local commerce and strengthen connections between residents and business owners.

Coffee and Culture finale

The festivities will conclude Friday, October 2, at PEACE Park East with a closing event titled “Coffee & Culture” from 6 to 8 p.m.

As its name suggests, the evening will combine coffee, cultural heritage and contemporary art.

The program will include dabke and musical performances, live painting, henna, a photography exhibition and interactive stations. The event is intended to reunite participants after a week spent exploring the city’s cafés, businesses and parks.

Dearborn Coffee Week is being presented with support from the city’s business district development authorities, the city’s Economic Development Department, Overtime Printing, Bader Studios, Galata Sweets and Diwan Café. Additional sponsors are expected to be announced.

For more information about Dearborn Coffee Week, visit dearborn.gov.