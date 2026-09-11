U.S.-Canada trade war deepens economic uncertainty across Michigan

DETROIT — Trade relations between the United States and Canada are facing further strain after Canadian retaliatory tariffs took effect shortly after midnight on Tuesday, September 8, targeting hundreds of American products with duties ranging from 15 to 50 percent.

The affected goods include steel, aluminum, lumber, furniture, clothing, dairy products and hundreds of other items, including paper mills.

Canada imposed the measures in response to U.S. tariffs enacted by the Trump administration on August 22, targeting approximately $20 billion in Canadian imports.

The reciprocal tariffs come amid a trade dispute that erupted after formal negotiations between the neighboring countries collapsed in August. Observers fear further escalation after President Trump warned that his administration would respond forcefully to Canada’s countermeasures.

Trump threatened to bar Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier from selling its planes in the United States unless the company begins manufacturing them domestically. He also pledged to increase tariffs on Canadian automobiles and auto parts to 50 percent beginning in January.

“Canada is one of the worst countries in the world to deal with,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “We don’t need Canada. They need us.”

The trade tensions have also been accompanied by controversial symbolic steps, including Trump’s executive order changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” for U.S. federal use.

Canada rejected the change, with Prime Minister Mark Carney insisting that the body of water would remain Lake Ontario. The U.S. designation does not govern what Canada, international organizations or other entities call the lake.

Carney criticized the Trump administration, saying its public attacks and circulation of internet memes reflected a lack of seriousness in the negotiating process.

During the first half of 2026, U.S. exports to Canada totaled $175.8 billion, making Canada the second-largest destination for American exports after Mexico.

Although the current tariffs apply to a limited portion of the goods traded between the two countries, further escalation could deepen the damage to both economies.

Michigan among the most affected states

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs could restrict approximately $1.5 billion in Michigan exports, according to a Detroit News analysis of federal trade data.

The Canadian duties, ranging from 15 to 50 percent, cover more than 700 products, including iron, steel, aluminum and goods manufactured from those materials. Michigan’s manufacturing industry is particularly vulnerable to the tariffs.

“This is going to have a tremendous impact, and it’s not just going to be the automotive sector,” said John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

“This retaliatory impact affects the basic components of almost any manufactured product,” he added. “When you talk about metals, plastics, steel and aluminum, you’re talking about materials that go into everything, cars, airplanes and equipment.”

The Detroit-Windsor corridor, where the recently opened Gordie Howe International Bridge provides a new link between the two cities, handles more cross-border commercial traffic than any other area along the U.S.-Canada border.

However, deteriorating relations between Washington and Ottawa are already affecting the flow of trade across the Detroit River.

Canada’s tariffs are intended to affect approximately $20 billion in American exports, matching the value of Canadian products targeted by Trump’s latest trade measures.

The list includes cement, wine, dairy products and hockey sticks, among numerous other goods.

Canadian officials said the countermeasures were intentionally designed to affect important industries and politically significant states, including Michigan.

“We are also targeting products that will have an impact on specific U.S. states,” Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said while announcing the tariffs. “We are acting intelligently and strategically to exert political pressure, and that is why we believe this is the right action at this time.”

Michigan exported approximately $23.6 billion in goods to Canada during the latest 12-month period analyzed. Nearly $1.5 billion of those exports fell within product categories included on Canada’s new tariff list.

Iron and steel products represent the largest category of Michigan exports affected by the tariffs.

Between July 2025 and June 2026, Michigan exported more than $800 million in iron, steel and related products to Canada, according to the latest available federal data.

The Detroit News analysis ranked Michigan seventh among the states most exposed to Canada’s retaliatory measures. Seven of the 10 most affected states are located in the Midwest, share a border with Canada or meet both descriptions.

Pennsylvania ranked first, with approximately $2.6 billion in exports exposed to the tariffs.

Michigan’s neighboring industrial states also ranked among the most affected, with Ohio placing fifth, Indiana sixth and Wisconsin ninth.

Early indicators suggest that international trade involving Michigan businesses was already declining as the Trump administration pursued tariffs against trading partners on several fronts.

Michigan’s exports to Canada fell from $24.6 billion in 2024 to $23.2 billion in 2025, according to federal trade data.

The state’s total exports to all countries also declined, falling from $62.8 billion to $60.3 billion during the same period.

Michigan companies that normally export to Canadian businesses will now have to absorb the tariff costs, pass them along through higher prices or seek new trading partners in the United States or other countries.

Broad economic effects

Trump has argued that tariffs on Canadian automobiles could eventually encourage more domestic production. However, Michigan could also face negative consequences across several other sectors, including housing and agriculture, as well as higher costs for consumers.

Mark Fisk, a spokesperson for the Michigan Smart Trade Coalition, said the tariffs would increase the cost of doing business, raise farm operating expenses and push grocery prices higher.

Fisk said there was little doubt that consumers would ultimately carry much of the burden created by the reciprocal tariffs and cross-border retaliation.

The housing sector could also be affected. Economic forecasts suggest that tariffs on Canadian lumber will slow the construction of new homes and increase their purchase prices.

Canadian tariff consultant Kyle Peacock said higher material costs are causing many real estate developers to reconsider their projects, concluding that some new housing developments may no longer be financially viable under current conditions.

The agricultural and food sectors could face similar ripple effects.

Although essential materials such as fertilizer and natural gas were exempted from the latest 50 percent increase, existing tariffs on those products will continue affecting production costs and consumer prices.

Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said the additional costs would be passed to farmers, who would then pass them through the food supply chain.

Consumers, he said, would ultimately face another increase in grocery prices.

The closely integrated nature of the Michigan and Canadian economies leaves businesses and consumers on both sides of the border vulnerable to a prolonged dispute.

Manufactured goods and automotive components routinely cross the border several times during production. Tariffs imposed at different stages of that process could increase costs repeatedly before a finished product reaches the consumer.

The escalation therefore threatens not only Michigan exporters, but also manufacturers that depend on Canadian materials, farmers facing higher operating expenses, homebuilders confronting rising lumber prices and families already struggling with the cost of everyday goods.