Detroit police rule Ali Wissam Aoun’s death a suicide.

DETROIT — The death of 27-year-old Dearborn resident Ali Wissam Aoun has been determined to be a suicide, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit Police Department spokesman Jackson Vidaurri informed The Arab American News of the department’s findings by phone and email and said the investigation has been closed.

“Mr. Aoun’s death has been determined to be a suicide,” Vidaurri said in the statement. “Please take down or update any articles stating there is a need for tips/search for a suspect as the investigation is now closed.”

Aoun was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside Goodfellas Wear, his father’s clothing store near Woodward Avenue and Chicago Boulevard in Detroit, at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9.

According to The Arab American News’ initial report, Aoun’s family became concerned after he stopped answering his phone. His father contacted an off-duty employee and asked him to check the store. The employee found Aoun inside an office suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and called 911.

Detroit police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the store, but Aoun died from his injury. Police initially reviewed surveillance footage from the store and nearby businesses while investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Local news outlets, including WXYZ-TV and CBS News Detroit, also reported that Aoun had been found fatally shot inside the Woodward Avenue store.

Following the department’s determination that Aoun’s death was a suicide, police said they are no longer seeking information or searching for a suspect.

Aoun was born on February 13, 1999, and died on September 9, according to his funeral home obituary. He was buried at Maple Grove Cemetery in Westland on Friday, September 11. A memorial service was held at the Islamic Institute of America on Sunday, September 13.

Aoun’s family is originally from the southern Lebanese village of Salha.

Editor’s note: This report updates an earlier article that described Aoun’s death as a fatal shooting under investigation and stated that police were searching for a suspect. The Detroit Police Department has since determined that his death was a suicide and closed the investigation.