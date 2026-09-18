Samir Alnasir, 51, was struck in the head by an errant ball during a game at University of Detroit Jesuit High School on August 27. - Photo Facebook

DETROIT — A GoFundMe campaign has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family of an Arab American man who suffered serious injuries while officiating a Catholic High School League soccer game in August.

Samir Alnasir, 51, was struck in the head by an errant ball during a game at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School on August 27, beginning what is expected to be a lengthy recovery and leaving his wife and four children without their primary provider.

Alnasir suffered four fractured vertebrae in his neck, a concussion, a blood clot in his brain and nerve damage during the game between the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and St. Francis de Sales School of Toledo, Ohio.

Video of the incident shows the referee standing near midfield in a bright green shirt when the ball strikes him in the head, causing him to fall unconscious to the ground.

Alnasir is currently on strict bed rest and wearing a metal medical stabilization device around his neck while the fractures heal. Doctors expect his recovery to take approximately six months, followed by physical therapy. He will be unable to work during that period.

Latif Alnasir launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $60,000 goal to support his uncle and his family, which includes four children and a bedridden son who needs a kidney transplant.

“Samir has worked hard his entire life, always putting his family first,” he said, describing his uncle as “a well-known and respected figure in his community through his work as a referee and soccer leader.

“His wife is now carrying the responsibility of caring for Samir, their children and their sick son, while also trying to manage the household,” he added.

Alnasir called on the community to support his uncle and his family “during this extremely difficult time.” He said the fundraiser was established with his uncle’s full knowledge and consent, and that the donations would be transferred to his uncle’s bank account to cover rent, household bills, groceries and the family’s other needs.

The campaign had raised approximately $48,000 for the family as of Thursday, September 17.