Michigan’s election season opens with absentee voting on September 24

LANSING — The countdown to the 2026 election has begun, with state authorities preparing to make absentee ballots available beginning September 24 to voters who wish to vote by mail. The date will mark the start of the voting process, which will continue until the polls close on the evening of November 3.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected strict mail voting restrictions sought by President Trump’s administration, as voting procedures for the midterm elections were already getting underway in several states.

The Supreme Court’s decision allows Michigan and other states to continue administering mail voting under procedures that have been in place for years, without implementing the new rules sought by the Trump administration under the stated goal of preventing election fraud.

Michigan voters who have joined the state’s “permanent mail ballot list” will automatically receive absentee ballots beginning September 24. Other eligible voters may request an absentee ballot online, by mail or by visiting their local clerk’s office.

October 19 is the deadline to register to vote online or by mail. After that date, eligible residents must register in person at their local clerk’s office and may do so through Election Day.

In addition to voting by mail, Michigan voters may cast their ballots ahead of Election Day through early in-person voting at designated local voting sites from October 24 through November 1.

Election Day this year falls on Tuesday, November 3. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.