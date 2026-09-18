Trump signals that the seven-month Iran war may be approaching an end President Trump said on September 16 that the conflict was “hopefully” nearing its conclusion. He is expected to meet leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries during the upcoming U.N. General Assembly to discuss the war and possible postwar arrangements. Negotiations remain stalled, however, and Iran continues to link reopening the Strait of Hormuz to the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade.

Why it matters: Trump’s statement is the clearest recent signal of possible diplomatic movement, but no ceasefire framework or negotiating schedule has been announced. Reuters

U.N. investigators cite possible U.S. war crimes in Iran A U.N.-backed fact-finding mission said it had “reasonable grounds” to believe two U.S. strikes in Iran constituted war crimes. The report examined the bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab and a strike on a sports complex and residential area in Lamerd, which together reportedly killed at least 178 civilians, many of them children. The mission separately accused Iranian authorities of crimes against humanity in suppressing anti-government protests.

Why it matters: The findings significantly increase legal and diplomatic scrutiny of both Washington’s military campaign and Tehran’s domestic repression. The U.S. and Iran dispute the allegations. Reuters, Associated Press

U.S. sanctions target Iran’s alleged cryptocurrency network The U.S. Treasury sanctioned the BitBank cryptocurrency exchange, its software developer and several associates of Iranian financier Babak Zanjani. Washington alleges that the network processed hundreds of millions of dollars in payments connected to the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and channeled money to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Why it matters: The action represents a new effort to pressure Iran’s wartime finances and disrupt its alleged use of cryptocurrency to bypass sanctions. The accusations remain U.S. government claims. Reuters