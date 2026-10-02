Crestwood student Ahmad Bazzi stands between Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun and City Clerk Lynne Senia. Inset: Bazzi's winning design.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — An Arab American student at Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights is a winner in Michigan’s contest for the best designs for the “I Voted” stickers that voters receive after casting their ballots at polling stations.

Michigan will offer nine winning designs for the small stickers in the upcoming November election, including one by Ahmad Bazzi, who is completing his senior year at Crestwood High School.

The city of Dearborn Heights honored Bazzi during the most recent City Council meeting, attended by Mayor Mo Baydoun, City Clerk Lynne Senia and members of Bazzi’s family. The recognition followed his selection as one of nine winners in the open contest organized by the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, which drew 2,095 participants from across the state.

This year’s contest attracted nearly four times as many participants as the 2024 competition, with more than 53,000 votes cast during the public voting period.

Bazzi’s design was selected as one of just three winning entries in the high school category, alongside designs by students from Saginaw and Remus.

Bazzi’s design depicts Michigan’s natural scenery and will be available to voters throughout the state during the November 3 general election.

“Ahmad’s achievement holds special significance for our community, as he represents the city and Crestwood High School at the state level,” the city of Dearborn Heights said in a statement.

“His creativity and artwork will become part of Michigan’s voting experience this November, giving thousands of voters the opportunity to see a design created by one of our city’s residents,” the statement added.

Addressing Bazzi, the statement concluded: “Congratulations on this wonderful achievement. We are proud to honor you and celebrate the creativity and talent you have demonstrated, and the pride you have brought to the Dearborn Heights community.”

Michigan’s 2026 “I Voted” sticker contest

Pictured are the nine winning entries from Michigan’s 2026 “I Voted” sticker contest. From left to right, starting with the top left, they are: elementary/middle School winner Naia Montgomery of Detroit, high school winner Keirsten Sturm-Richmond of Remus, general entry winner Lisa Damesworth of Redford Charter Township, elementary/middle school winner Aryana Lintz of Berrien Springs, high school winner Lenore Coil of Saginaw, high school winner Ahmad Bazzi of Dearborn Heights, general entry winner Hilarie Williams of Oak Park, general entry winner Maddie Tallman of Woodhaven and elementary/middle school winner Aleymi Perez Ramos of Romulus. Photos courtesy of Michigan Department of State.