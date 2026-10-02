Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village

As temperatures drop and trees begin changing color, Dearborn and neighboring cities are welcoming fall with a busy calendar of activities and events featuring coffee, arts, local markets and apple orchards, as well as haunted trails and Halloween celebrations.

Throughout October, numerous activities will take place in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck and other parts of Metro Detroit, giving residents a variety of ways to enjoy the season without traveling far from home.

A busy month in Dearborn

Dearborn opened the fall season with its third annual Coffee Week, organizing a series of social events combining coffee, music and arts at several city parks and local coffee shops from September 25 through October 2.

PEACE Park East is scheduled to host the closing celebration for Dearborn Coffee Week, which the city organizes annually to promote its thriving coffee scene.

As Halloween remains one of the hallmarks of fall in Michigan, the Haunted Trail returns to Ford Field Park in west Dearborn from October 16–18 under the theme “Creatures of the Woods.” Visitors of all ages will follow a wooded trail populated by frightening characters and creatures. For adults ages 18 and older, the park offers a scarier experience called “Witching Hour” at 10 p.m. Food trucks, music and warming fires will also be available, along with apple cider, doughnuts and other seasonal treats.

Also in west Dearborn, historic Greenfield Village will hold its special Hallowe’en celebrations October 1–4, 8–11, 15–18 and 22–25. More than 1,000 carved pumpkins will illuminate the village, which recreates scenes from American history, alongside live performances, costumed characters and traditions associated with the occasion.

The city of Dearborn will also organize a Fall Bazaar at PEACE Park East on October 24, featuring an outdoor market with a variety of seasonal goods, locally made crafts and community activities.

October’s calendar also includes weekends devoted to fall and Halloween festivities at Camp Dearborn, the city-owned campground in Oakland County. Activities include contests for pumpkin carving, best costume and best campsite decorations, along with a scavenger hunt and the customary tradition of collecting candy from campers.

Other family events

In Hamtramck, the Hamtramck Night Bazaar returns to Pope Park on October 3, bringing together small business owners, craftspeople, artists and food vendors for a market with free admission. Visitors can shop and enjoy a fall evening while supporting local businesses and ventures.

In Dearborn Heights, the city will hold its annual Trunk or Treat event at Police Headquarters on October 15, from 6:30–8:30 p.m. City departments, organizations and local businesses will distribute candy to children from decorated vehicles.

For a traditional fall outing, Three Cedars Farm in Northville offers activities including a corn maze, wagon rides and pumpkin picking, along with apple cider, doughnuts and children’s play areas.

In Ypsilanti, Wiard’s Orchards, Michigan’s oldest operating farm since its founding in 1837, offers a variety of activities throughout October. These include pumpkin picking, corn mazes, family rides and a store selling seasonal products, as well as “Night Terrors,” a scarier Halloween experience after dark.

Other farms and cider mills across Metro Detroit offer similar experiences, including Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills and Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills.