Iran diplomacy falters amid regional fighting and Netanyahu’s U.N. backlash

Iran: U.S. and Iranian officials held separate talks with mediators Monday over a revised ceasefire proposal covering Iran and Lebanon, sanctions relief and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. By Thursday, President Trump said Iran’s offer was insufficient and suggested renewed bombing. Reuters reported that Tehran was preparing stronger retaliation if attacked again. No final agreement was announced.

Houthis/Yemen: Fighting intensified around Taiz, threatening important roads connecting government-held areas. Saudi Arabia reported intercepting Houthi drones and missiles Thursday, heightening concern about a wider escalation involving Yemen and its neighbors.

Iraq: U.S. forces were scheduled to complete their withdrawal from remaining Iraqi bases Wednesday, September 30. Iran and its allies celebrated the departure, while questions remained about Baghdad’s security arrangements and the risk of an ISIS resurgence

Lebanon: Ending hostilities in Lebanon remained part of Iran’s proposed settlement with Washington. On Thursday, Reuters reported that Syrian officials and Hezbollah representatives had held September talks in Turkey concerning security and arms smuggling. Turkey and Syria denied the meeting, and Hezbollah declined comment; the reported diplomatic opening remains disputed.

Occupied West Bank: Settlers attacked a Palestinian community Monday night, burning buildings and vehicles and blocking a displaced family’s return. Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate rejected a resolution seeking reporting on West Bank violence, including killings of American citizens. Israeli raids continued Thursday, with QNA reporting nine Palestinians arrested.

Flydubai incident — September 30; latest October 1: Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain and attempted to crash the aircraft. Passengers and crew intervened, averting disaster.

By Thursday, Saudi authorities said their preliminary investigation established that the co-pilot assaulted the captain. Both pilots were transferred to Abu Dhabi after medical clearance. Israeli officials’ initial assessment was that the co-pilot likely acted alone; Netanyahu claimed he had undergone Islamist radicalization. The investigation remained open.

Trump warned Thursday that Iran would be hit “very hard” if investigators established its involvement. No publicly established evidence linked Iran to the incident. His warning should therefore is considered conditional, rather than proof of Iranian responsibility.

Netanyahu’s unwelcome reception at the U.N.: Dozens of delegates representing more than 77 nations walked out as Netanyahu began addressing the U.N. General Assembly, while thousands protested outside. He called departing delegates “moral cowards” and attacked critics of Israeli genocide, including European leaders and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The walkout and demonstrations documented a strong rejection to his appearance.