City of Dearborn Public Notice

CITY OF DEARBORN, MICHIGAN: NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2026

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE CITY OF DEARBORN:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the City of Dearborn who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the City Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at www.mi.gov/vote and mailed to the City Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the City Clerk is Monday, October 19, 2026.

After this date, anyone who qualified as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Dearborn City Clerk’s office, located at 16901 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126 at the following times:

Regular business hours: Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, the Dearborn City Clerk’s Office will offer voter registration in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, located at 15801 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126 at the following times:

Saturday, October 24 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the following items will be voted upon:

Governor/Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

U.S. Senate

State Senate (all districts)

US Representative in Congress (all districts)

State Representative (all districts)

State Board of Education (2 seats)

University of Michigan Regent (2 seats)

Michigan State University Trustee (2 seats)

Wayne State University Governor (2 seats)

Justice of the Supreme Court

Judge of the Court of Appeals

Judge of the Circuit Court

Judge of Probate Court

Judge of the District Court

Wayne County Executive

Westwood Community School Board (2 seats)

Dearborn Public School Board (4 seats)

At the same time and place the following Proposals will be voted upon:

Proposal 2026-1: A proposal to convene a Constitutional Convention for the purpose of drafting a General Revision of the State Constitution.

Proposal 2026-2: A proposed initiated law to prohibit campaign contributions from certain regulated utilities and government contractors and apply campaign finance laws and regulations to additional types of political communications.

Renewal of Wayne County Zoological Authority Millage in support of the Detroit Zoo: Do you approve the renewal and restoration of the levy of 0.10 mill on all taxable property in Wayne County for the period of ten (10) years, from 2028 through 2037?

Southeast Michigan Public Historical Museum Authority Millage Proposal: Shall a 0.2 mill tax on all taxable property located within Wayne County be imposed by the Authority for a period of ten (10) years, being years 2026 through 2035, inclusive, to provide historical museum services for the benefit of the residents of the Counties?

Dearborn Public Schools – School improvement bond proposition: Shall the Dearborn Public Schools borrow the sum of not to exceed One Billion Five Hundred Ten Million Dollars ($1,510,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in multiple series, to pay the cost of projects in order to implement the School District’s 2026 Facilities Mater Plan?

DATED: CITY OF DEARBORN, WAYNE COUNTY, MICHIGAN THIS 3rd of OCTOBER, 2026

Geroge T. Darany

City Clerk