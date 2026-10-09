New Warren Avenue mural celebrates Dearborn’s Arab American heritage.

DEARBORN — A large mural titled “Bridges of Culture” was unveiled last Tuesday during a ceremony attended by Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, as part of Dearborn’s efforts to beautify the Warren Avenue commercial corridor on the city’s east side.

The city of Dearborn and the Warren Business District Improvement Authority celebrated the completion of the project, which was designed as a frontage for an ITC-owned electrical substation at 13851 Warren Avenue.

The artwork was installed along the substation’s fence in partnership with ITC to enhance the visual appeal of the commercial corridor. Dearborn is working to improve the corridor through several initiatives, including grants to beautify building façades, establish a cohesive cultural identity along the avenue and redesign the roadway to slow traffic, make pedestrian crossings easier and increase green space while reducing the number of traffic lanes.

The mural consists of 19 aluminum panels, each measuring 5 by 10 feet, and highlights Dearborn’s shared heritage, artistic vitality and community unity, according to a city statement.

“This large-scale artwork depicts the vibrant atmosphere of a traditional market, featuring intricate textiles, coffee, food and scenes of community gatherings that reflect the values of family, connection and leisure, while celebrating the significant contributions of Dearborn’s Arab American community,” the statement said.

The mural was painted by Mary Thiefels and Danijel Matanic of TreeTown Murals. The project also received support from CDPA Architects + Planners and Stonebridge Building Company.