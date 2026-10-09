Zach Bryan wears Free Palestine shirt during Gillette Stadium show after Macklemore tour controversy

BOSTON — American country music star Zach Bryan sparked widespread reaction after appearing onstage at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, wearing a shirt bearing the words “Free Palestine.” The striking gesture came weeks after controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore’s pro-Palestinian positions at the same stadium.

According to CNN, Bryan wore the shirt during his concert last Friday evening, the first of two performances at Gillette Stadium. The venue is owned by billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots, who barred Macklemore from performing at his stadium last month, leading to the rapper’s removal from a major tour by British singer Ed Sheeran.

Photos and videos from the concert showed Bryan and members of his band wearing clothing bearing messages supporting the Palestinian cause, in an explicit challenge to Kraft.

Bryan’s shirt did not carry only the words “Free Palestine.” It also featured the phrase “An Appeal to Heaven” alongside an image of a pine tree, a symbol associated with the history of the American Revolution. Its appearance alongside the pro-Palestinian message drew considerable attention.

Bryan’s appearance at the stadium came weeks after a controversy that stirred debate in American music circles, when Macklemore was barred from participating in Sheeran’s concert at Gillette Stadium following his pro-Palestinian statements.

Bryan’s stance attracted attention as several members of his band also appeared in clothing bearing messages related to the Palestinian cause. Among them was drummer Nate Head, who wore a shirt honoring Hind Rajab, the Palestinian girl killed in Gaza in 2024 along with members of her family.

During his second concert at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening, Bryan set a new stadium attendance record, drawing 73,538 spectators. The record added another dimension to his striking appearance at a venue that, in recent weeks, has become one of the most prominent settings for “controversy” over artists’ positions on the Palestinian cause.

Nevertheless, the singer behind “I Remember Everything” does not fit easily into either political camp. He previously described himself as a “total libertarian” and emphasized the importance of political unity in an interview last year, saying, “Left wing or right wing, we’re all one bird and American.”