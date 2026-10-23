Nabih Ayad speaks at the 14th annual gala of the Arab American Civil Rights League at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearbrn on Wednesday, October 19. - Photos by Abbas Shehab

At its 14th annual gathering in Dearborn, the Arab American Civil Rights League celebrated public service and urged action against discrimination, censorship and the Israeli war of massive destruction on southern Lebanon.

DEARBORN — The Arab American Civil Rights League brought together community leaders, public officials, judges and civil rights advocates Wednesday, October 21, for an evening connecting the defense of constitutional rights at home with demands for accountability for Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Held at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, the organization’s 14th Annual Fight for Justice Gala carried the theme “Justice in Motion”, marking 15 years of advocacy through legal action, community organizing and assistance to families facing discrimination.

Keynote speakers Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks delivered forceful appeals to challenge U.S. support for Israel and protect Americans’ freedom to speak out. The program also honored Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad I. Turfe and Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, with additional recognition for Judge Rula Aoun and ACRL founder Nabih Ayad.

WXYZ Channel 7 reporter Faraz Javed served as master of ceremonies, and the Stout Middle School Falcon Choir performed the national anthem.

Welcoming attendees, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud praised the ACRL’s work defending working people and building coalitions. He said the ultimate goal should be a society where civil rights organizations are no longer necessary because everyone’s humanity is recognized.

Hammoud also defended Dearborn against attacks on its identity, describing a thriving American city whose strength lies in welcoming people of different backgrounds.

“We’re a city that believes that we are big enough for any and all people to come through our doors and call this place home,” he said.

Executive Director Houda Berri-Harajli thanked the organization’s supporters and emphasized the continuing work behind the evening’s theme. An attorney, she also acknowledged the judges whose guidance has shaped her legal practice.

For ACRL Chairman Nasser Beydoun, the organization’s mission was deeply personal.

He recounted how his father, a retired Ford assembly line worker, remortgaged his home and cashed savings bonds to build a house in Bint Jbeil, Lebanon. The house survived multiple wars before Israeli forces destroyed it after a ceasefire, he said.

So when I talk about south Lebanon, I’m not talking about a map or a headline, I’m talking about my family’s house. — Nasser Beydoun

Beydoun said other local families had suffered similar losses in the Israeli war of massive destruction on southern Lebanon, underscoring why the ACRL pursued a federal lawsuit over the destruction of Americans’ homes, businesses and property. He also highlighted the organization’s efforts to help U.S. citizens leave Gaza.

Turning to domestic politics, Beydoun criticized both major parties for serving powerful interests and urged attendees to vote, warning that constitutional protections and government accountability were under increasing strain.

Ayad expanded on the litigation, describing the challenge of taking on powerful government and corporate defendants.

The lawsuit names Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Caterpillar, challenging alleged failures to enforce human rights restrictions and the companies’ alleged role in supplying weapons and equipment used in Lebanon.





















Justice is never simply handed to you. You have to work for it, fight for it and claim it. — Nabih Ayad, ACRL founder

Ayad praised the plaintiffs and participating attorneys for accepting the risks associated with the case. He pointed to the ACRL’s previous legal battles involving travel restrictions, the no-fly list and banking discrimination as evidence of its willingness to confront powerful institutions.

He also thanked supporters whose contributions sustain the organization’s legal advocacy, emphasizing its commitment to defending people regardless of religion or ethnicity.

The awards ceremony brought the focus to public service and community partnerships.

Introduced by Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, Turfe received the Courage in Public Service Award. He credited County Executive Warren C. Evans, his colleagues and his family, saying leadership begins with learning to work as part of a team.

Turfe recalled growing up without the connections or guidance needed to navigate institutions, and said those experiences shaped his determination to become someone residents could turn to for help.

Sometimes courage is simply being the person who steps up when people need help. — Assad I. Turfe

He urged attendees to connect residents with available government assistance.

“Be the bridge,” Turfe said. “Do it because it’s right, do it because you can, and do it because maybe someone’s depending on you.”

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes accepted Bettison’s award on his behalf following an introduction by ACRL Board Member Jim Allen. Hayes said Bettison was attending a conference of police leaders to discuss Detroit’s public safety work.

Conveying the chief’s appreciation, Hayes credited partnerships with residents, businesses, elected officials and community organizations for helping reduce violence. He also assured the ACRL of Bettison’s support as the organization’s founding principles face renewed tests.

Kasparian, host and executive producer of The Young Turks, connected her advocacy for Palestinians to her Armenian family’s history. She said the Arab world sheltered her ancestors fleeing the Armenian genocide, and that her grandmother was born in Haifa before the family was displaced again.

She condemned Israel’s destruction in Gaza and southern Lebanon, criticized U.S. financing and political support, and argued that independent media have helped challenge narratives that obscure Palestinian suffering.

So we continue to fight fearlessly, aggressively and with the love of humanity in our hearts. — Ana Kasparian

Uygur, TYT’s founder and host, similarly framed advocacy for Palestinian rights as inseparable from defending the Constitution. He criticized retaliation against Americans who speak out against Israel and called for solidarity across racial, religious and political lines.

Invoking the courage of African American civil rights activists, he urged Arab Americans to help make constitutional guarantees meaningful for future generations.

The evening also recognized Aoun’s appointment to Wayne County’s Third Circuit Court. A former ACRL director, she said her civil rights experience continues to inform her commitment to dignity, accountability and equal justice on the bench.

Board members surprised Ayad with recognition for 15 years of service to the ACRL, honoring the sustained legal advocacy that speakers throughout the evening urged the community to support.