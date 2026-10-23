El-Sayed won the exchange. The loyalty test survived.

As salamu alaykum Dr. El-Sayed,

I watched the exchange the other day. A man in your audience, he called himself Tommy, wanted you to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood, likely because that is the most recent name of contempt he has heard in the circles he frequents. You asked his name. You asked if he understood the Constitution. You walked him through John F. Kennedy and the Pope. You asked him to disavow any attempt to read religious doctrine into American law, and when he would not, you told him it was he who needed to understand the Constitution, not you. The room was with you in praise and cheer. The Internet is quoting your exchange as a “masterclass.”

By every standard a campaign cares about, you won.

I am writing to tell you what you lost. I spent 20 years winning that same exchange, and I know what the prize is.

My father was detained and questioned in connection to 9/11. I too was detained and questioned. The FBI tried to coerce me to wear wires, to spy on other Muslims, just days after I graduated high school.

In the years after 9/11, I set out to demonstrate my loyalty and devotion to my country. I began building my response to the question you received by making my entire life the “appropriate” answer, the winning answer. I wore the uniform of the United States Navy. I then worked as an intelligence analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency. I served as a civil rights investigator. I answered the question in every room and with every clearance, and I put my life on the line to get it right. Each of those jobs was real work that I believed in.

But I will tell you something I did not admit to myself for a long time: part of why I took that path was Tommy.

Not the Tommy in your room. The thousands of Tommies I met in my career, in my life, who read my name and wanted to know whose side I was on. I thought I could answer them with the clearance. I thought I could answer them with the oath. I apologized for things I did not do. I condemned men I had never met. I explained my faith in the vocabulary of the Federalist Papers and the Constitution, as you did, and I made sure every room I entered knew which flag I served under before it knew anything else about me.

None of it worked. It does not work, Dr. El-Sayed.

I do not mean it failed to advance my career. It worked wonders for it, actually. I mean it never once moved me across the line. I remain an “other.” When the clearance expired, the question remained. With the oath I took closed away in a file somewhere, the question remained. And the next Tommies still asked it as though I had never been asked it before, because to them I hadn’t.

These men never meet me. They only meet the category I am placed in, and that category requires me to pass through the eye of the needle every time I step out my front door. My alleged connection was to 9/11. Yours is to the Muslim Brotherhood. The name changes. The question does not.

Here is what I have come to believe, and what I believe you already know.

Tommy’s question is not a question. It is a procedure. It has a form, in which the Muslim is presented with an evil committed by other Muslims and asked to disown it, and the form is the whole purpose. It does not matter what you say. What matters is that you were made to say it, in public, in front of your own supporters, by a man who will never be asked to say anything comparable in his life.

That asymmetry is the point.

It does not matter what you say. What matters is that you were made to say it, in public, in front of your own supporters, by a man who will never be asked to say anything comparable in his life.

Tommy does not care about the Constitution. He does not have to. He is White, male and Christian in America, and the document was written with him in mind. His belonging has never been in question, so he has never had to cite the paperwork. You, on the other hand, must place the Constitution above your faith, out loud, as a condition of your acceptance and of being heard.

He gets to hold his faith and his citizenship in the same hand. You are asked to choose, and then to prove you chose correctly.

The painful reality is that even the people in that room clapping for you require the same from you. Only the degree differs from what the Tommies require.

I call that civic abuse. It forces a man into a box whose walls were built by people who have never lived inside it and who do not follow the rules they wrote on its walls. Every time one of us others answers the question on the box, we sand its edges a little smoother, making it that much easier for the next other to be captured in it and never escape.

That is how a hierarchy maintains itself without ever having to raise its voice. We do the work for them.

I understand why you asked him his name. You think it makes him see a person. But Tommy did not come to see a person. You offered him Kennedy and the adjacency of his own faith, his own church. You conjured kinship with an American saint in JFK, and he looked at you blankly, because he does not recognize that kinship and, more to the point, does not need to. You asked him whether you were obligated to live by Christian doctrine, and he answered, “Do you?” That is not an answer. It was the only one he had. And at the end, when you asked him to disavow writing any religion into American law, he would not.

The one condemnation you asked of him, of the Muslim Brotherhood, was not his to make. You asked him to disown something he views as adjacent to you, not something adjacent to him. He paid nothing for it. Then he left, unchanged, unbothered, holding the same opinion of you he walked in with. He does not believe you are American. He does not believe you should be in America. And if he had the power, he would see you removed. The only thing standing between his wish and its execution is law written on paper he does not respect and had just told you, in that room, he will not be bound by.

I say this with no pleasure.

I say it because Black Americans have been running this play for centuries under a different name. We call it respectability politics. Dress right, speak right, serve, achieve, cite the founding documents back at the people who wrote us out of them and wait for a recognition that is always one more credential away. It has produced extraordinary individuals, for sure. It has not produced change. And a people cannot earn their way into a club whose only rule is that they not be admitted.

I know what you will say, or what your campaign will say for you. It works. The clip went around. The room cheered. Undecided voters in Michigan watched a calm, patriotic American man absorb an insult and turn it into a civics lesson. That may carry you to the Senate, and I hope it does.

But understand what the victory is and whom it is for. It is a victory for Abdul El-Sayed, the individual. Your policies, once enacted, will mostly benefit the White majority of Michigan, as policies in Michigan do. The box stays where it is, with the question on it, unchanged.

So here is what I am asking you to do the next time.

Do not refuse to answer. Refusing looks like what Tommy says it looks like. Instead, make the question cost what it costs. Tell him: I will condemn any Muslim organization you name. You go first. Condemn the Klan. Condemn the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. Condemn the skinheads and the alt-right. Condemn the men who carried a cross up the Capitol steps. Condemn Christian nationalism, by name, as a movement that wants exactly what you accuse me of wanting, which is religious doctrine written into American law. Say it into this microphone, to this room, as I am being asked to. Then I will take my turn.

He will not do it, and that is fine. His refusal is the answer. It demonstrates in thirty seconds what twenty years of my service could not: that the test was never about loyalty, because the man administering it will not sit for it himself. Reciprocity is not a debating trick. It is the only posture that denies the hierarchy instead of repositioning it so that one individual may be accepted. It says there are not two kinds of American in this room, and if you believe there are, prove it.

The test was never about loyalty, because the man administering it will not sit for it himself.

You will be told this is hostile. It is less hostile than what was done to you. You will be told it is bad politics, and that it will cost you votes. Perhaps it will.

If so, then lose the election. I mean that.

If the price of the seat is that you set your humanity to one side at the door, so that White supremacy will grant you passage into a room it controls, then you arrive in that room already defeated. You will hold the title and none of the leverage, because the leverage was surrendered at the door.

A senator who cannot speak as a whole man cannot dismantle the conditions that required him to speak as half of one. That seat is not worth that. No seat is. Weigh it against the politics you were practicing, which I practiced in our government before you, and which left me where it will leave you: standing in the box, holding the Constitution like a hall pass, among men who look down on you and who will never read it.

I am not asking you to be angry. We both know you are not allowed to be that.

I am asking you to stop paying for something you already own. You are American and need to be tested for it. “You go first” is the polite way to say it back to the Tommies out there. The plain way, and perhaps the most American thing you can say to a man who asks you to climb into a racist and bigoted box he built, is “Fuck you”, respectfully, and keep it moving.

With respect,

Khalid Abdulqaadir

– Abdulqaadir is a former Intelligence Officer, Navy Veteran and PhD Candidate. He previously published in the New York Times, The Boston Globe, and The Africa Report.