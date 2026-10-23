Michigan voters head to early voting sites as the high-stakes election approaches.

DEARBORN — Early in-person voting begins statewide Saturday, October 24, giving Michigan voters an opportunity to cast their ballots before Election Day on November 3.

The statewide early voting period continues through Sunday, November 1, alongside absentee voting, which began September 24.

Early voting became available for statewide and federal elections beginning with Michigan’s 2024 presidential primary under a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2022.

The amendment requires an early voting period extending from the second Saturday before Election Day through the Sunday immediately preceding it. Communities may offer additional days.

Where to vote locally

Municipalities and counties provide designated early voting sites throughout Michigan.

In Dearborn, voters can cast their ballots daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 24 through November 1, in Studio A of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

In Dearborn Heights, early voting takes place at the Canfield Community Center daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the same period.

Monday, October 19, was the deadline to register online or by mail to vote in the November election. Eligible residents who still need to register must now do so in person at their local clerk’s office with proof of residency.

More than 780,000 absentee ballots returned

The Michigan Department of State reported Tuesday, October 20, that more than 780,000 voters had returned completed absentee ballots two weeks before Election Day.

The department said 789,476 absentee ballots had been returned by mail, drop box or directly to local clerks’ offices. Including 96 ballots cast at early voting sites already operating, total participation represented approximately 10.7 percent of Michigan’s active registered voters.

Record spending in Senate race

Beyond determining Michigan’s executive, legislative, judicial and education leadership, this year’s election carries national significance because of the fierce competition for control of the U.S. Senate.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers are competing in the most expensive election contest in Michigan history.

Spending by the candidates, party committees and allied outside groups exceeded $243 million by October 9, with projections that the total could surpass $300 million by the end of the race.

Observers expect the record spending to help drive turnout toward a potentially unprecedented level for a Michigan midterm election.