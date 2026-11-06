Dearborn school bond wins overwhelming approval, launching 20-year rebuilding plan, elects four Board of Education members.

DEARBORN — With an overwhelming majority exceeding 68 percent, voters in the Dearborn School District approved a $1.51 billion bond proposal Tuesday to finance the construction and modernization of every school building in the district, which serves all of Dearborn and part of neighboring Dearborn Heights.

The bond’s approval coincided with the election of four members to the Dearborn Board of Education, including two newcomers. Candidates competed in two separate races: one for three seats carrying full six-year terms and another for a partial two-year term.

According to final unofficial results, the bond proposal received 27,893 votes in favor and 13,075 against. Seven years earlier, in 2019, district voters rejected a similar $240 million proposal to improve school buildings by just 242 votes.

The improvement plan, expected to unfold in phases over 20 years, includes six new schools serving students from kindergarten through eighth grade, along with renovations to all remaining buildings and upgrades to infrastructure and security and safety systems.

The plan also includes comprehensive improvements at the district’s three high schools: Fordson, Dearborn and Edsel Ford.

The proposal provides for a property tax levy of 3.14 mills, equivalent to $3.14 per $1,000 of taxable property value. Dearborn residents will see no tax increase resulting from the proposal because other existing property taxes are expiring. Property owners in northern Dearborn Heights neighborhoods east of Telegraph Road will see a slight tax increase.

Superintendent Mike Esseily: “Only the beginning”

In an exclusive statement to The Arab American News, Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Mike Esseily described the project’s approval as a historic milestone for Michigan’s third-largest school district by enrollment, after Detroit and Utica in Macomb County.

“First, I want to thank our entire community for its support and belief in the future of Dearborn Public Schools,” he said. “This is a historic moment for our district, and more importantly, a victory for our children and future generations.”

Esseily said preparations have already begun. The coming months will involve establishing oversight and accountability procedures, selecting architects and engineers, and preparing the first phase of projects.

Some preliminary work could begin in late spring or summer 2027, he said, emphasizing that the administration aims to ensure every school benefits from the new investments while keeping families informed throughout implementation.

Esseily underscored the responsibility that comes with voters’ trust.

“Passing the bond was only the beginning,” he said. “Now we have a responsibility to deliver on what we promised.”

Winners and losers

In the race for three full-term seats on the Dearborn Board of Education, newcomer Mohamed Ali Hammoud finished first, 116 votes ahead of incumbent Adel A. Mozip, who placed second. Fellow newcomer Mallak Anani finished third.

Hammoud and Anani will replace incumbents Nasri Sobh and Mary K. Petlichkoff, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Hammoud received 18,720 votes, followed by Mozip with 18,604 and Anani with 17,407.

Sobh received 13,928 votes, while Petlichkoff received 13,256.

In the partial-term race, Ali K. Bazzi retained his seat for another two years with 18,899 votes, compared with 13,683 for challenger Nofila J. Haidar.

Hammoud: Transparency and oversight first

In an exclusive statement to The Arab American News, Commissioner-elect Mohamed Ali Hammoud expressed pride in his victory and highlighted his personal connection to Dearborn Public Schools. A Dearborn native and graduate of the district, he is also the father of a student attending Stout Middle School.

“This victory means a great deal to me,” Hammoud said, expressing gratitude for voters’ confidence.

His priorities, he said, include providing safe, modern learning environments, supporting teachers, strengthening transparency and accountability, and giving parents a meaningful role in decisions affecting their children.

Regarding the bond program, Hammoud emphasized the need for close scrutiny of spending.

“As an attorney, I understand the importance of oversight, and I intend to bring that same level of scrutiny to my work on the Board of Education,” he said.

He pledged to advocate for competitive bidding, transparent financial reporting and regular community updates, while ensuring improvements are distributed equitably among schools.

“My commitment is simple: Every decision I make will be guided by what serves the best interests of our students, our schools and our community,” he said.

Mozip: Improving academic performance

Reelected board member Adel A. Mozip expressed pride in earning voters’ confidence for another six years.

“I am honored to once again have the support of Dearborn School District voters for another term,” he told The Arab American News.

He described the result as an affirmation of the issues he has championed, particularly academic achievement, support for teachers and stronger schools.

Mozip said his priorities will include returning to educational fundamentals, reducing technology-related distractions in classrooms, supporting teachers and empowering them to make appropriate educational decisions.

Bazzi: Involving parents

Bazzi said his priority over the next two years will be strengthening oversight and transparency as the district begins implementing its school construction and modernization plan.

He emphasized the need to tie spending to clear priorities, keep taxpayers and parents informed about project details, and hold the administration accountable through measurable goals.

Academically, Bazzi said he will continue advocating for the needs of both special education and general education students by ensuring schools have appropriate resources and specialized staff.

He also called for preparing students for the future as artificial intelligence advances, strengthening critical thinking and problem-solving while emphasizing foundational skills in reading, mathematics and science and preserving creative arts programs.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I am here to serve every family and every student in our district,” Bazzi told parents.

He pledged to strengthen communication with parents and involve them in decisions, emphasizing that the school improvement plan’s success requires close cooperation with families as essential partners.

Haidar, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to voters who supported her in the partial-term race.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to every person who cast a vote for me,” she told The Arab American News, saying her votes came from people who believed in her campaign’s vision and message.