Benson defeats James, pledges lower costs and greater transparency

Democrats swept Michigan’s elections, securing control of the state’s executive, legislative and judicial branches, led by the governorship, which will pass to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson at the beginning of the new year following her decisive victory over Republican John James on Tuesday.

Benson and her running mate, State Sen. Winnie Brinks, received approximately 54.5 percent of the vote, achieving several historic milestones. Foremost was breaking a partisan pattern dating to the 1960s: neither party had retained the governorship through two successive governors, with Michigan voters alternating between the parties when an outgoing governor left office.

James and his running mate, Jay DeBoyer, failed to dislodge the Benson–Brinks ticket from its lead throughout Election Day.

Benson received approximately 2.6 million votes, compared with fewer than 2.1 million for James. Minor party candidates collectively received only about 82,000 votes.

The Democratic candidate outperformed James in densely populated areas across the state, including Macomb County, which has regularly supported Republican candidates in recent election cycles.

A sweeping victory

Buoyed by the powerful blue wave that swept the election, Benson will move into the governor’s residence in Lansing at the beginning of 2027 with comfortable Democratic majorities in both legislative chambers, Democratic control of the attorney general’s office under Eli Savit and the secretary of state’s office under Garlin Gilchrist, and a favorable majority on the Michigan Supreme Court.

That alignment will enable the incoming governor to lead the state for at least the next two years with little Republican ability to obstruct her agenda.

According to preliminary results, Democrats will hold 23 seats in the State Senate, compared with 15 for Republicans. The current Senate has a narrow 20–18 Democratic majority.

Control of the State House will shift from the current 58–52 Republican majority to a 63–47 Democratic majority.

The last time Michigan Democrats won at least 86 seats across the two legislative chambers was in the 1978 election.

“Achieving this historic Democratic trifecta — only the second in 40 years — sends a clear message that Michiganders want leaders focused on lowering costs and getting things done,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement about the sweeping Democratic victories.

Victory speech

Addressing supporters after her victory was announced shortly after midnight, Benson expressed pride in the “record turnout” in the midterm elections and enthusiasm about leading Michigan with a Democratic trifecta encompassing the governorship and both legislative chambers.

The governor-elect emphasized several priorities, including addressing everyday economic concerns and fighting corruption. She said voters had sent a clear message that they “want leaders who work for the people.”

Benson pledged to lower living costs, including housing and health care, grow the economy and protect voting rights. She promised to “stand up to bullies, no matter how powerful they are” and ensure that “women have access to the health care and freedoms they deserve.”

Benson, 49, offered special thanks to Lieutenant Governor-elect Brinks, noting that together they had made history as the first two women elected to lead Michigan on the same ticket.

Their victory marks the first time women have been elected governor and lieutenant governor together in Michigan.

Brinks, the incumbent Michigan Senate majority leader representing Grand Rapids, will become the fourth woman to serve as lieutenant governor, following Matilda Dodge Wilson in 1940, Martha Griffiths from 1983 to 1990 and Connie Binsfeld from 1991 to 1998.

Benson will become Michigan’s third female governor, following Democrats Jennifer Granholm, who served from January 1, 2003 to January 1, 2011, and Whitmer, who took office at the beginning of 2019 and will leave at the end of this year.

In her victory speech, Benson said she had met with Whitmer and thanked her for her service in Michigan’s highest executive office. She affirmed their shared commitment to a professional, smooth transfer of power by January 1.

Benson lives in Detroit and has been married to Ryan Friedrichs since 2006. They have one son, Aiden.

James concedes

In a video posted on social media at approximately 11 a.m. the day after the election, James announced that he had called the governor-elect to congratulate her.

Benson confirmed receiving the call during her news conference, saying they discussed the importance of uniting the state.

James, a U.S. House member, secured the Republican gubernatorial nomination with explicit support from President Trump during the August primary.

“I have always said that when service calls, we must answer,” James said in remarks resembling a farewell to his political career. “Sometimes service calls us home. So I look forward to returning to my first and most important titles: husband and father.”

The transition team

At an official news conference Wednesday morning at Wayne State University in Detroit, accompanied by Brinks, Benson focused on her administration’s next practical steps and the transition process.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Benson voluntarily pledged to apply the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, to the governor’s office from her first day in office to strengthen transparency and ethical leadership. Michigan’s governor’s office and legislature have historically been exempt from the law.

Benson also announced a dedicated Michigan transition website to support a smooth, professional transfer of power. She said residents would be able to apply for jobs and administrative appointments and find information about inauguration festivities.

Benson said voters had given her administration a “clear mandate” to lower living costs, grow the economy, improve public schools and end corruption.

She pledged to ensure that every Michigander has “an opportunity to thrive, regardless of whom they voted for or where they live.”

On Wednesday, Benson unveiled a transition team comprising a broad group of political, labor and business leaders.

Huntington Bank Chairman Gary Torgow and Strategic Staffing Solutions CEO Cindy Pasky will chair the transition leadership council alongside former U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.