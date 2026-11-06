Michigan voters elect Makled to U-M Board of Regents, Akeel to Wayne State Board of Governor.

LANSING – Tuesday’s election delivered two major victories for Arab Americans in Michigan higher education, with Democrats Amir Makled and Shereef Akeel winning seats on the governing boards of the University of Michigan and Wayne State University, respectively.

No Arab or Muslim American has previously served on the governing boards of Michigan’s three major universities, except Brian Mosallam, who served on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees from 2013 to 2021.

Makled, who is of Lebanese descent, and Akeel, who is of Egyptian descent, will take office at the beginning of 2027.

Members of the governing boards of Michigan’s three major universities are elected directly by voters statewide to eight-year terms. The same applies to members of the State Board of Education.

University of Michigan

Democrats Paul Brown and Amir Makled led the race for the University of Michigan Board of Regents. Brown received approximately 2.4 million votes, while Makled, an Arab American attorney, received more than 2.3 million.

Makled finished more than 260,000 votes ahead of Republicans Michael Schostak and Lena Epstein, neither of whom received more than 2 million votes.

The results preserve Democrats’ 6–2 majority on the board.

Alongside Brown and Makled, the new board will include Democrats Mark Bernstein, Michael Behm, Denise Ilitch and Katherine White, as well as Republicans Sarah Hubbard and Carl Meyers.

“What began as a belief that our universities must answer to the people became a statewide movement,” Makled said in a statement on Facebook about his history victory.

“Across all 83 counties, from students and working families to labor unions and communities whose voices have long been excluded, Michiganders answered the call,” he added. “We were told this was impossible, but together we proved we could do it.”

Michigan State University

At Michigan State University, Democratic incumbents Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay Zemke retained their seats, preserving the party’s 7–1 majority on the Board of Trustees.

Scott led the race with approximately 2.4 million votes, followed by Tebay Zemke with about 2.3 million. Republican candidates Julie Maday and Roger Victory finished third and fourth, respectively, with neither receiving more than 2 million votes.

Alongside Scott and Tebay Zemke, the board of the public university, whose main campus is in East Lansing, includes Democrats Sandy Pierce, Rema Vassar, Dennis Denno, Renee Knake Jefferson and Rebecca Bahar-Cook, as well as its sole Republican, Mike Balow.

Wayne State University

Civil rights attorney Shereef Akeel and labor attorney Richard Mack will join the Wayne State University Board of Governors, where Democrats currently hold a 5–3 majority.

Mack and Akeel will replace Democratic incumbents Bryan Barnhill and Anil Kumar after defeating Republican opponents Christa Murphy and Andy Anuzis.

Akeel received approximately 2.3 million votes, finishing second behind Mack, whose total exceeded 2.4 million.

The Detroit university’s board also includes three other Democrats — Danielle Atkinson, Marilyn Kelly and Shirley Stancato — and three Republicans: Michael Busuito, Sunny Reddy and Terri Lynn Land.

Michigan State Board of Education

The Michigan State Board of Education saw no change in its membership, with Democrats Judith Pritchett and Tiffany Tilley retaining their seats and preserving the party’s 6–2 majority.

Pritchett led the race with more than 2.4 million votes, while Tilley finished second with approximately 2.3 million, about 350,000 votes ahead of Republican Terence Collins, the highest-finishing unsuccessful candidate.

Alongside Pritchett and Tilley, the board includes four other Democrats, Pamela Pugh, Mitchell Robinson, Ellen Cogen Lipton and Marshall Bullock, as well as Republicans Tom McMillin and Nikki Snyder.