Crestwood voters return Amen, elect Fawaz and Mroueh

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Voters in the Crestwood School District in Dearborn Heights elected three School Board members in two separate races in Tuesday’s election.

In the first race, for two seats carrying full six-year terms, final unofficial results showed incumbent Billy Amen leading the field with 4,430 votes.

The other winner, Ali Fawaz, received 3,764 votes, finishing 190 votes ahead of Kathi Kobeissi Martin, who received 3,574. Zouher Abdel-Hak finished last with 2,077 votes.

In the second race, for a partial term ending December 31, 2028, newcomer Zainab Mroueh prevailed with 5,617 votes, compared with 2,770 for Hass Beydoun.

Mroueh will succeed Board Member Mona Hijazi, who decided not to seek reelection.

Following the election, six of the seven members of the Crestwood Board of Education will be Arab Americans. Alongside Amen, Fawaz and Mroueh, the board will include Najah Jannoun, Salwa Fawaz and Danielle Elzayat, as well as David Williamson.

The Crestwood School District serves Dearborn Heights neighborhoods extending from Joy Road on the north to Cherry Hill Road on the south, except for neighborhoods east of Telegraph Road, which are served by Dearborn Public Schools.

The Crestwood Board of Education oversees the district, which was established in 1962 and now serves approximately 3,600 students, most of them Arab Americans.