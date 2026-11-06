Voters back 10-year museum funding, securing free admission for county residents

DETROIT — Voters in Wayne and Oakland Counties approved a new property tax Tuesday to fund the Southeast Michigan Public Historical Museum Authority for 10 years. The annual levy of 0.2 mill amounts to 20 cents per $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.

The proposal, expected to provide approximately $30 million for historical museums, received support from 66 percent of Wayne County voters, compared with approximately 53 percent in Oakland County.

Unlike the Detroit Zoo ballot question, this proposal was not presented to voters in Macomb County.

The measure is expected to generate approximately $12.2 million annually from property owners in Wayne County and $17.7 million from Oakland County.

Approval in both counties was necessary for the tax to take effect. Rejection in either county would have defeated the measure in both.

The revenue will directly support the Detroit Historical Museum, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum. Smaller local museums and historical societies will also benefit, receiving 15 percent of the tax revenue.

The funding will provide a sustainable budget to preserve more than 300,000 publicly owned artifacts and protect the museums from having to reduce their hours or lay off employees.

In return, the museums will provide free services to Wayne and Oakland County residents, including free admission to all three major museums, free school field trips and transportation for students and older adults.