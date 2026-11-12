Former Ford employee, Dearborn family members face charges over stolen parts

DEARBORN — Following an investigation lasting more than a year, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged four Arab American men in an alleged scheme to steal automotive parts from Ford Motor Company’s Rouge Plant and resell them through a Detroit auto parts business and online marketplaces.

The defendants are Badr Kahil, 63, and his sons, Firas Kahil, 36, and Aiman Kahil, 25, all of Dearborn, and former Ford employee Wissam Faraj, 35, of Canton Township.

A former Ford employee and three Dearborn family members face felony charges following an extensive investigation

Each faces six felony charges: one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, four counts of receiving and concealing stolen property valued at $20,000 or more and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $20,000.

The criminal enterprise charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. All four defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy alleged that Faraj stole new automotive parts while employed at Ford’s Rouge Plant in Dearborn and delivered them to the Startec Auto businesses associated with the Kahil family in Detroit.

Prosecutors allege that the family members received the parts and sold them through their businesses and online, including on eBay and Facebook Marketplace. They also allege that specific parts were requested from Faraj to fulfill customer orders.

Authorities have described losses reaching into the millions of dollars, although a precise total was not provided in the prosecution’s statement. Further details are expected to emerge in court.

The investigation began in March 2025 after Ford reported suspected employee thefts to Dearborn police. Prosecutors allege that Faraj stole parts worth approximately $20,000 during one incident that month and delivered them to Startec Auto.

Faraj was terminated from Ford in 2025. The prosecution’s statement did not specify whether his dismissal was connected to the alleged thefts.

During the investigation, police conducted controlled purchases from the businesses and examined thousands of text messages, emails, photographs and videos, along with financial records and recovered automotive parts.

Prosecutors allege that members of the Kahil family placed orders with Faraj, who then stole the requested parts from his workplace and delivered them for resale.

One text message allegedly detailed an order for various headlights priced between $4 and $175 each, with a total exceeding $22,000.

The four men were arraigned Tuesday, November 10, before Judge Sam A. Salamey in Dearborn’s 19th District Court. Bond was set at $200,000 for Faraj and $100,000 for each Kahil family member, with GPS monitoring required as a condition of release.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for December 2.

In response to the charges, Ford said its security personnel conducted a thorough investigation after receiving reports of theft and unauthorized sales of parts taken from two company facilities.

The automaker said it has taken corrective action to strengthen security at its facilities.