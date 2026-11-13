ICE agents arrest three Honduran men in east Dearborn

DEARBORN — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested three men in Dearborn on Saturday, November 7, during an operation that local police said they learned about only after the arrests.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson identified the men as Gustavo Adolfo Osorio Hernandez, Luis Fernando Monge-Vides and Andoni Leonel Vasquez Martinez. They were arrested during a vehicle stop in east Dearborn.

Federal officials said all three are Honduran nationals residing in the United States unlawfully and would remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

In a separate statement, Dearborn police said agents with ICE and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the operation near Warren Avenue and Mead Street. Federal authorities contacted the department afterward, without advance notification or coordination with local police or the city.

Police Chief Issa Shahin said communication between federal agencies and local law enforcement supports public safety and allows the department to respond accurately to residents’ questions and concerns.

“We encourage federal authorities to communicate with our department when conducting operations in our community,” Shahin said.

A DHS spokesperson said ICE is not required to provide advance notice when enforcing federal immigration laws. The spokesperson said advance notification was not practicable in this instance because the operation crossed multiple jurisdictions, and that local police were notified as soon as operationally feasible.

According to DHS, Border Patrol apprehended the three men after they entered the United States unlawfully between 2021 and 2024. They were subsequently released during the Biden administration.

Federal officials said Osorio Hernandez entered near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, in November 2024 and received a final removal order on September 12, 2025.

Monge-Vides entered in July 2023 and was released with instructions to appear in court but failed to do so, according to DHS. Vasquez Martinez entered near Hidalgo, Texas, in June 2021 and was subsequently released, federal officials said.