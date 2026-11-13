Puri, Camilleri set ambitious agenda as Democrats regain Lansing trifecta

LANSING — Following Michigan’s general election, Democrats selected new leaders for both chambers of the state legislature last week as the party prepares to control the governor’s office and both legislative chambers for at least the next two years.

Democrats reclaimed the State House with a 63–47 majority and expanded their Senate majority by three seats to 23–15, according to unofficial election results.

The party also retained the governor’s office with Jocelyn Benson’s victory, along with the offices of secretary of state and attorney general, won by Garlin Gilchrist and Eli Savit, respectively. Democratic-backed justices will hold a 6–1 majority on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Republicans select Tom Kunse and Roger Hauck as incoming minority leaders as Democrats prepare to regain unified control in Lansing

Preparing for the new term, House Democrats selected State Rep. Ranjeev Puri, an Indian American representing the 24th District in western Wayne County, as their nominee for speaker. His election by the full House will take place when the new legislature convenes.

Senate Democrats elected State Sen. Darrin Quiroz Camilleri, who represents the Fourth District in southern Wayne County, as majority leader for the term beginning in January 2027.

Darrin Camilleri promises an ambitious Senate agenda

Camilleri expressed enthusiasm about the coming term, saying he hopes it will be “the most productive of our lifetimes.”

The Trenton Democrat said the expanded majority will give his caucus more ways to advance legislation and enact a broader range of policies.

“Our goal will be to make sure we accomplish big, bold things,” he said, identifying energy, housing and prescription drug costs among the party’s priorities.

Camilleri will succeed Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, a Grand Rapids Democrat who will become lieutenant governor in January.

He has served in the State Senate since January 2023, following three terms in the State House beginning in January 2017.

At 34, Camilleri will be the youngest serving State Senate majority leader in the country, according to his office. He will also become the first Latino and Maltese American to lead the State Senate and the first majority leader from Wayne County in more than 40 years. He will be the second-youngest Senate majority leader in Michigan history.

On the Republican side, State Sen. Roger Hauck of Mount Pleasant will succeed Aric Nesbitt of southwestern Michigan as minority leader.

Hauck expressed a willingness to find common ground with Democrats on education, affordable housing and lowering health care costs.

Despite Republicans’ substantial election losses, Hauck, 65, joked with reporters that both parties would face some disruption as the chamber’s membership changes.

“There will be chaos on their side and chaos on our side, too,” he said. “Hopefully, there will be more chaos on their side than ours.”

State senators serve four-year terms, while State House members serve two-year terms. State legislators are generally limited to a combined 12 years of service across the two chambers.

Ranjeev Puri prepares to lead the State House

In the House, Puri is positioned to succeed Republican Speaker Matt Hall after Democrats flipped 11 seats in the 110-member chamber.

Their incoming 63-member caucus in the 104th legislature will have considerably more room to pass bills than during the party’s previous majority in 2023–2024, when Democrats held a narrow 56–54 advantage and often needed every member’s vote to overcome Republican opposition.

Puri, who has served as House minority leader since Democrats lost control of the chamber in the 2024 election, said the larger majority will allow the party to set its ambitions higher.

Speaking to reporters while wearing a cap bearing the word “Immigrant”, Puri, 42, said he wants lawmakers to concentrate on substantive problems facing Michigan residents.

“I don’t want to waste a lot of time arguing about who plays which sport or who uses which bathroom,” he said. “I hope we can actually make a real difference by tackling and solving the fundamental issues that help all Michiganders succeed.”

Born in the United States to parents from India, Puri is set to become Michigan’s first Indian American House speaker. He has served in the House since January 2021.

House Democrats also selected State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky of Livonia as their nominee for speaker pro tempore, John Fitzgerald as majority floor leader and Jennifer Conlin of Ann Arbor Charter Township as majority whip.

Fitzgerald represents Wyoming and other communities in the Grand Rapids area. Conlin’s role as whip involves coordinating caucus support and votes.

Kunse signals a more cooperative Republican approach

House Republicans selected State Rep. Tom Kunse of Clare to lead their caucus, replacing Hall of Richland Township, who led Republicans through two terms spanning both minority and majority status.

While Hall’s leadership was marked by confrontations with Democrats, Kunse said he intends to take a more cooperative approach toward the incoming majority.

“Democrats are not the enemy,” he said. “The real enemy is Michigan ranking 45th in education.

“Gas prices are high, and affordability is the central issue,” he added. “There are things we will work on with Democrats, and other things we will continue to disagree on.”

Kunse, 56, was first elected to the State House in 2022 and reelected in 2024 and 2026. He will enter his third term representing the 100th District.