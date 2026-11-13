Muhith Mahmood took the oath of office Sunday, becoming the first Bangladeshi American mayor of Hamtramck. - File photo

Counting 37 disputed absentee ballots reversed the 2025 election result; Adam Alharbi’s attorney vows further challenges

HAMTRAMCK — After a yearlong legal dispute, Muhith Mahmood took the oath of office Sunday, becoming the first Bangladeshi American mayor of the Muslim-majority city.

Judge Alexis Krot of Hamtramck’s 31st District Court administered the oath November 8, formally installing Mahmood as the successor to Yemeni American Adam Alharbi, who had initially been declared the winner of last year’s mayoral election.

The election outcome reversed after officials counted 37 previously excluded absentee ballots that had surfaced in the city clerk’s office after the November 2025 election.

Those ballots gave Mahmood a 12-vote victory, overturning Alharbi’s previous 11-vote lead.

Despite the celebratory inauguration, which prominently featured Bangladeshi culture, Alharbi’s attorney, Nabih Ayad, said the legal dispute remains unresolved and maintained that his client is seeking justice.

Mahmood pledges transparency and cooperation

In his inaugural address at Hamtramck High School, Mahmood promised supporters that he would govern with transparency, accountability and fairness.

He said he intends to work with the City Council, city administration, business owners, faith leaders and community organizations to move Hamtramck forward.

His priorities include strengthening public safety, improving roads and municipal services, supporting local businesses and creating opportunities for young people. He also pledged to seek state and federal funding to help accomplish those goals.

Hamtramck residents, Mahmood said, “deserve a government that listens to them, responds to their needs and delivers on its promises.”

He praised the city’s diverse population and urged residents to respect their differences while working toward common goals.

“Our diversity is our strength,” he said. “We may come from different backgrounds, but we share the same hopes and live in the same neighborhood. We all want reliable services, good schools and a better future for the next generation.”

Residents of Bangladeshi and Yemeni ancestry make up a majority of Hamtramck’s approximately 28,000 residents. The city also includes Polish American and African American communities.

City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Abu Ahmed Musa described the inauguration as “a historic moment for the city of Hamtramck and the Bangladeshi American community.” The city’s official directory identifies Mahmood as mayor and Musa as mayor pro tem.

Musa said he and Mahmood are longtime friends who grew up in the same village, attended the same college and entered politics together.

He urged residents and city leaders to move forward together and learn from the past.

“Let’s move forward,” Musa said. “I am with you wholeheartedly, and we will build this city together.”

The ceremony featured a traditional Bangladeshi cultural performance. Bangladeshi Americans made up the overwhelming majority of attendees, who included local officials, religious leaders and community representatives.

Along with Mahmood and Musa, speakers included State Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips, whose district includes Hamtramck, and State Sen. Stephanie Chang, who also represents the city. Their names and legislative titles are confirmed by official state sources.

Alharbi’s attorney says the battle is not over

Ayad challenged the legality of Mahmood’s swearing-in, arguing that Hamtramck already had a certified mayor — his client, Alharbi — and that replacing him required a separate legal proceeding.

He said Alharbi is seeking a recount of the 37 disputed ballots as well as all absentee ballots cast in the election.

Ayad also said an appeal concerning Mahmood’s residency remains pending before the Michigan Court of Appeals. He is considering additional legal action concerning the swearing-in and the state’s handling of the investigation into the disputed absentee ballots.

“This is not over yet,” Ayad said. “There will be a tidal wave of litigation.”

The residency appeal followed a Wayne County Circuit Court ruling that Mahmood was eligible to serve as mayor. The court found insufficient evidence to establish that he was ineligible on residency grounds, despite allegations that he lived in Troy.

Those allegations were associated with an independent investigation conducted by a private firm for the city in 2025.

Hamtramck’s charter requires mayoral candidates to have lived in the city for at least one year before the election.

Ayad said Alharbi wants an accurate and fair election process and the rightful winner to take office, regardless of the ultimate outcome.

All his client is seeking, he said, is “justice and accuracy.”