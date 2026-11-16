They spread the lies. Now they must answer.

In moments of intense political polarization, when electoral battles grow fierce and the space for honorable competition narrows, some politicians and their campaigns take the shortest and lowest road: Manufacturing lies, falsifying positions and assassinating reputations.

That is precisely what happened on the eve of the November 3 midterm elections, when the campaign of former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers descended to an unprecedented level of disinformation and calculated incitement against our colleague Osama Siblani, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Arab American News. He was falsely accused of supporting terrorism, financing Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign with hundreds of thousands of dollars and demanding that Jewish Americans be sent back to Poland.

None of that happened.

Faced with those fabrications, promoted by Rogers and organizations and officials supporting his campaign, including Democratic State Rep. Karen Whitsett of Michigan’s Fourth House District, Siblani had every reason to turn to the courts to protect his reputation as a veteran journalist and political advocate who has spent more than four decades defending social justice and marginalized communities in Michigan and the Middle East.

His decision to file a defamation lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court against Rogers, his campaign and the organizations behind those attacks is therefore more than an act of self-defense. It is a moral, political and journalistic responsibility.

At this newspaper, which has championed free expression since its founding in 1984, we cannot accept that anyone may lie to the public and to voters, manufacture accusations against us and exploit them for cheap electoral gains or narrow political revenge.

Throughout the campaign season, these political operations spread lies and misleading claims about Democratic candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, desperately attempting to discredit him by targeting his Arab name and religious faith. They also attacked some of his supporters, including Siblani, to drive voters away from him. Attacks circulated just two days before Election Day left insufficient time to answer and dismantle the accusations before voters went to the polls.

Recall how Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, who represents Michigan’s 11th District, broke with El-Sayed’s campaign two days before the election to endorse the Republican Rogers, apparently imagining that she was delivering a fatal blow to the Arab American candidate’s prospects. Instead, her action provoked the opposite response: A surge of grassroots solidarity that brought El-Sayed’s campaign more than $1.4 million in additional contributions. It was a vivid illustration of the Arabic proverb that wrongdoing ultimately turns against its perpetrator.

We cannot accept that anyone may lie to voters, manufacture accusations against us and exploit them for cheap electoral gains.

We are confident that the courts will vindicate Siblani and further expose Rogers and his disinformation operation, confronting the political intimidation and fabricated accusations increasingly used to silence independent voices and exclude entire communities from American public life.

The gravity of what Rogers and his allies did extends far beyond ordinary political competition or legitimate disagreement.

When a statement clearly directed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is stripped of its context and his name replaced with “Jewish Americans”, falsely suggesting that Siblani called for the removal of American citizens because of their religion or ethnicity, the meaning has been fundamentally falsified.

When accusations of “supporting terrorism” and justifying attacks on civilians on October 7 are attached to a man who has repeatedly condemned the targeting of civilians, we are confronting malicious fabrications designed to destroy the reputation of someone who has devoted more than 42 years to journalism, public service, civil rights and the fight against discrimination and injustice.

They believed that by attacking the reputation of a prominent Arab American journalist through paid advertisements and social media, they could confuse the public, manipulate voters and influence the election — then close the book once the voting ended.

They miscalculated.

Just as attempts at political exclusion failed in the face of public awareness at the ballot box, we are confident that these campaigns of distortion and disinformation will fail under the scrutiny of the courts and the authority of the law.

This case can mark a defining moment, affirming that professional dignity and the historical record cannot simply be broken by propaganda, and that those who gamble on lies and deception to mislead the public must ultimately answer for their actions.

In an atmosphere saturated with hatred and polarization, inflammatory comments and social media posts can become fuel for extremism, encouraging bigots and fanatics to move beyond peaceful political debate toward unlawful conduct that threatens people’s safety.

Through their falsehoods and deliberate disregard for the truth, those responsible exposed Siblani to serious personal danger while attempting to undermine his profession and his newspaper.

This institution was not built overnight. It was built, brick by brick, through more than four decades of professional commitment, relentless work, community service and the defense of justice and civil rights.

When the target is a journalist inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame and honored by Wayne County through the naming of a section of Warren Avenue in Dearborn, the harm extends beyond an attack on one person’s reputation. It becomes incitement against the Arab American community to which he belongs.

Our defense of our reputation will never become a retreat from our principles or our support for Palestinian rights.

Here, we must speak with absolute clarity: filing this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable does not mean retreating from, or disavowing, the principled and longstanding positions of The Arab American News and its publisher.

We support the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights. We condemn and oppose the crimes of the Israeli occupation, the genocidal war in Gaza and the aggression against southern Lebanon and its people.

We stand with justice against injustice, without hesitation. No smear campaign or political intimidation will deter us from speaking the truth, whatever the cost or sacrifice.

Siblani’s political and moral opposition to aggression and occupation does not violate American law. The United States designates Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization, but that designation does not make every act of resistance against Israel, or peaceful advocacy for Palestinian rights, a terrorist activity.

We believe American policy too often applies unjust double standards that equate the victim with the aggressor. Nevertheless, as an American citizen and a responsible journalist, Siblani respects and obeys American law. His advocacy is no admission of unlawful conduct, and he rejects the accusations leveled against him.

In his video statement released Thursday, he emphasized that freedom of expression is not a license to falsify facts and that political campaigns are not above the law.

The U.S. Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to express political opinions freely. This lawsuit does not seek to silence our political opponents. It seeks accountability, defends our right to speak and sends an unequivocal message: No candidate, political organization or individual has the right to deliberately destroy another person’s reputation for political gain.

They tried to use lies as political weapons to intimidate and silence us. We are using the law to fight back.

Those who oppose the truth tried to turn falsehoods into weapons of intimidation and silence. Today, we are answering through the law.

We will pursue this course with determination and let the evidence speak in court.

Let everyone understand: The truth is not theirs to violate with impunity. However widely a lie spreads, however loudly it is repeated, it will not have the final word.

We will defend our name. We will uphold our principles. And we will not be silenced.