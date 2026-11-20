After her son’s death, Mona Fawaz calls for an end to high-speed motorcycle chases in Michigan

WYANDOTTE — A month after 18-year-old Ibrahim Fawaz died in a crash during a police pursuit, his mother, Mona Fawaz, launched an online petition urging Michigan officials and law enforcement agencies to end high-speed motorcycle chases. Michigan State Police said the traffic crash investigation had closed and a separate criminal investigation had been referred to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to a clarification cited in the original reporting.

Wyandotte Police began pursuing Fawaz on Oct. 15. The chase ended in neighboring Riverview, where police said Fawaz lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on a dead-end street.

WXYZ initially reported that a Michigan State Police spokesperson had said the investigation was closed, that investigators had found nothing significant and that the two Wyandotte officers involved would face no criminal charges. State Police later clarified, according to the original reporting, that they had conducted two separate investigations. The traffic crash investigation was complete and closed. The criminal investigation into Fawaz’s death had been submitted to county prosecutors and remained under review.

A mother calls for statewide change

The Fawaz family declined to comment directly to WXYZ. Mona Fawaz instead made her appeal through a Change.org petition that had drawn more than 1,300 signatures by Wednesday evening.

“His life was cut short because of a practice that is both dangerous and unnecessary,” she wrote. She said other families had suffered similar losses after high-speed motorcycle pursuits in populated areas.

The petition cites research it attributes to the National Institutes of Health and says motorcycle pursuits are more likely than other vehicle pursuits to end in serious injury or death. It argues that many chases begin over minor traffic violations or nonviolent misdemeanors and that the danger to riders and bystanders can outweigh the benefit of an immediate arrest.

Fawaz called for clear statewide guidelines and urged police to use alternatives such as increased surveillance, coordination with neighboring jurisdictions and GPS tracking. She asked Michigan residents to sign the petition and press state officials and local departments to change pursuit policies before more families experience similar losses.

A retired assistant chief suggests alternatives

Retired Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt told WXYZ that motorcycle pursuits pose particular risks because motorcycles can accelerate quickly, weave between vehicles and reach areas patrol cars cannot. He said officers and supervisors must weigh factors such as weather, traffic and the reason for the attempted stop in seconds. When the danger is too great, he said, departments often call off the chase.

Dolunt opposed a blanket statewide ban, saying local departments should have the flexibility to assess each pursuit. He suggested using drones to follow fleeing suspects from the air, allowing officers to back off and make an arrest later without exposing officers, bystanders or suspects to the risks of a high-speed chase.

Michigan State Police reported in August that statewide motorcyclist fatalities fell 10 percent, from 168 in 2024 to 151 in 2025. Those numbers cover all traffic crashes involving motorcyclist deaths. Fawaz’s petition focuses specifically on police pursuits and the use of safer alternatives.

End motorcycle chases in Michigan — Change.org petition