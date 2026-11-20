Metro Detroit’s Arab American families make Thanksgiving their own with turkey and grape leaves, Detroit Lions football, dabke and Lebanese sweets.

DEARBORN — At Lora Ahmad’s family Thanksgiving, the turkey has plenty of competition. There are stuffed grape leaves, kabsa and two kinds of kibbeh. The Detroit Lions are on before dinner, and there’s dabke afterward. With about 60 relatives under one roof, someone is usually trying to get a word in while someone else is talking.

Across Metro Detroit, Arab American families have made Thanksgiving their own. Some gather for brunch around the Lions game and meet again for a potluck dinner. Others start the day at the Turkey Trot or Detroit’s Thanksgiving parade. In Dearborn, kitchens at Byblos Banquet Center and Shatila Bakery help fill holiday tables with everything from turkey dinners to baklava.

Sixty relatives under one roof

Ahmad, a Lebanese American mother of three who lives in Dearborn Heights, said her relatives choose the biggest house in the family each year. Dinner starts around 6 p.m. to accommodate relatives who own restaurants and work on the holiday.

Alongside the turkey, the family serves stuffed grape leaves, rice, kabsa, raw and fried kibbeh, batata harra and tabbouleh. Mashed potatoes, corn and gravy round out the spread. Cranberry sauce has had a harder time finding an audience.

“One time my cousin made cranberry, but nobody ate it,” Ahmad said.

For dessert, the family reaches for maamoul mad and other Lebanese sweets. Before dinner, younger relatives often watch the Lions while the children play games such as Simon Says. Afterward, dabke music fills the room. As the evening winds down, relatives settle in for hookah and a few rounds of 400, a popular Lebanese card game.

For Ahmad, the holiday gives relatives a chance to catch up when work, school and everyday responsibilities make it hard to get everyone together.

Two Thanksgiving meals in one day

For 22-year-old Madina Saad, Thanksgiving begins with brunch at her uncle’s house, timed around the Lions game. Her father, uncles, cousins and siblings gather around a spread prepared by her aunt. French toast casserole, pancakes and eggs share the table with manakeesh and labneh.

In the evening, Saad typically hosts a potluck dinner at her home. Her grandmother and one aunt prepare the turkey. Another aunt brings cranberry sauce, and a relative contributes chocolate chip cookies and mashed potatoes.

“We also order a pizza to accommodate picky eaters,” said Saad.

Strong demand at Dearborn businesses

Joe Bazzi, a co-owner of Byblos Banquet Center, said the kitchen prepares Thanksgiving meals for pickup every year. The banquet hall closes on Thanksgiving Day so employees can spend the holiday with their families.

Many customers return for their holiday meals year after year, Bazzi said. This year, orders were nearly sold out despite higher prices. Bazzi said food and everyday necessities cost more than they did when he first came to the United States. Families still make a point of getting together, he said.

At Shatila Bakery in east Dearborn, sisters Batoul, Nada and Tanya Shatila carry on the business founded by their late father, Riad Shatila. Thanksgiving brings orders for traditional Arab sweets as well as items prepared especially for the holiday.

Batoul said customers place orders days in advance, sometimes a full week before Thanksgiving. They order baklava, cream-filled knafeh, halawet el jibn, specialty cakes and fresh juices, especially pomegranate and carrot.

Nada said the bakery offers holiday specials alongside its traditional pastries for families serving both Arab and American dishes. For Tanya, the holiday brings back memories of Thanksgivings the sisters spent with their father. Carrying on the business, she said, lets them hold on to those memories while sharing in other families’ celebrations.

From the parade to the family table

Isabella Reda, 22, of Dearborn Heights likes to start Thanksgiving with a Turkey Trot or a trip downtown for Detroit’s Thanksgiving parade. Reda, a master’s student at Michigan State University, spends the evening with family.

With school and work keeping people busy, she appreciates having a day set aside to catch up with relatives and friends.

“Food is a big part of our culture and one of the ways we show love, so sharing a meal together is especially meaningful,” said Reda.

By the time the plates are cleared, the cranberry sauce may still be untouched. At Ahmad’s family gathering, there’s time for another round of 400.