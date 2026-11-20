Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and real estate developer Dr. Mohammed Sahoubah are joined by others at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Uptown Dearborn townhome development.

DEARBORN — Mayor Abdullah Hammoud joined developers and city officials last week to break ground on Uptown Dearborn, a 111-townhome development near Greenfield Road and Paul Street on the city’s east side. The project comes as Dearborn works to meet strong demand for housing.

Hammoud said the development is part of his administration’s goal of encouraging construction of 1,500 new homes citywide by 2035. He said less than 2 percent of the city’s housing stock is available for sale or rent. The roughly $31 million project is being developed by Mohammed Sahoubah, a pharmacist and real estate developer, in partnership with the Daerborn based WAZA Construction

The Dearborn City Council approved the brownfield redevelopment plan for the project at 15625 Lundy Parkway in April. The plan calls for 29 units to be reserved for households earning up to 120 percent of the area median income for 22 years. The townhomes will initially be rentals, with plans to convert 49 percent of them to owner occupancy.

Speaking at the site alongside Sahoubah, City Council President Mike Sareini and others, Hammoud said the project would give residents more opportunities to buy a home in the city they love. He said homeownership helps families build wealth and that adding more homes can put ownership within reach for more residents.

The developer secured the incentives, approvals and permits needed to move forward in five months. Under the brownfield plan, the developer can be reimbursed up to $11.4 million in eligible costs over 28 years using a portion of the additional property tax revenue generated by the project.

Uptown Dearborn will offer one- to four-bedroom townhomes, along with a clubhouse, a swimming pool and shared green space. Construction is expected to be completed by 2028.

Dearborn previously worked with Sahoubah and WAZA on Midtown Luxury Townhomes near Fairlane Town Center. That development includes more than 90 townhomes, also ranging from one to four bedrooms.

Uptown Dearborn is part of a broader effort to build roughly 300 homes on vacant land near Greenfield Road and Paul Street along the Detroit border. Preliminary plans for the area also include detached single-family homes.