Sareini ordered Jake Lang removed after his public comment time ended. - Video grab

DEARBORN — Dearborn City Council President Mike Sareini enforced the Council’s public comment rules Tuesday, Nov. 17, directing police to escort far-right provocateur Jake Lang from the chambers after Lang continued arguing near the lectern when his allotted time ended.

As Lang approached the lectern, two of his supporters left their seats and sat on the floor to film his remarks for social media. The appearance was part of Lang’s ongoing campaign to promote his claim that Dearborn is governed by Islamic law.

Sareini intervened and told the two that the Council was conducting official business and that attendees could neither sit on the floor nor move chairs. He gave them a choice to return to the designated seating or leave the chambers.

When Lang began speaking in a raised voice, claiming that Dearborn was under Sharia law, Sareini interrupted and told him to speak in a normal tone. He then gave Lang a final warning.

“You raise your voice, these officers will put you down faster than you can speak,” Sareini said.

Lang lowered his voice and continued.

Lang used his three minutes to repeat his claim that Dearborn is governed by Sharia law. He cited an August incident in which he said he was punched and pelted with rocks after declaring that Jesus Christ was the king of Dearborn. The confrontation occurred Aug. 2, when Lang staged an anti-Muslim protest during Dearborn’s annual Arbaeen procession. Video showed him being punched and pursued before he reached police officers assigned to the event.

Lang accused Dearborn Police and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office of applying a double standard. He singled out Abbas Abdoush, whom he accused of attacking him and assaulting a Dearborn police officer, and claimed Abdoush had been released without charges. Dearborn authorities did charge Abdoush with assault and battery and malicious destruction of personal property. Wayne County prosecutors declined to bring felony charges, citing insufficient evidence, and the local misdemeanor charges were later dismissed, according to court records reported by the Center Square.

Lang characterized the outcome as Democratic Party justice. He claimed that if he had struck a Muslim during prayer or thrown rocks at someone over a political or religious disagreement, he would have been imprisoned for life.

He went on to claim that Islamic teachings sanction attacks on nonbelievers and that Dearborn’s Muslim population explained what he described as a lack of accountability. He also claimed that police had made no significant arrests. Dearborn police announced in August that three men were charged in connection with the confrontation.

Lang also accused Muslim voters of political deception. He claimed their support for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election was a tactic that drew on conservative family values and opposition to LGBTQ policies. He portrayed support for Democratic candidates in the midterms as part of an effort to seize political power and asserted, without citing evidence, that 98 percent of Muslims were now voting for Democrats.

When his three minutes expired, Lang remained near the lectern and continued arguing, invoking his right to speak as an American citizen. Sareini told him that he had already had his opportunity to speak and directed officers to escort him out after what Sareini called “another outburst.”

Sareini also told Lang that the City Council was the wrong forum for his complaint. He directed him to take concerns about the county prosecutor’s charging decisions to the Wayne County Board of Commissioners.

After leaving the chambers, Lang and his supporters posted clips of the exchange on social media. They presented his removal as evidence for their claims that Muslims control Dearborn and that the city restricts free speech. Lang had been allowed to use his full public comment time before officers escorted him out.