Dearborn Police find no evidence of trafficking at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel as redevelopment remains paused

DEARBORN — The city has put redevelopment of the former Hyatt Regency Dearborn, most recently known as the Edward Hotel & Convention Center, on hold after inspectors found that construction had gone beyond the scope of approved plans. A separate police investigation into possible human trafficking at the shuttered hotel ended after officers reported finding no evidence of criminal activity.

Work on the landmark tower began last year. Plans call for converting the 18-story building into a mixed-use development with 258 apartments, 216 hotel rooms, restaurants and banquet facilities.

The investigation followed a tip that families were living inside the hotel, which was closed to occupancy. On Sept. 18, Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero received the tip from an immigration advocate and alerted Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

During a routine inspection on Sept. 22, a Dearborn deputy fire marshal reported seeing families with young children on the 12th floor and several rooms chained and padlocked from the outside on the 10th floor. The observations raised concerns about unauthorized occupancy and possible human trafficking. Police said they were notified the following morning

City officials issued a stop work order and barred occupancy. Dearborn spokesperson Hassan Abbas said the construction halt was issued because crews were working beyond the scope of approved plans. The city said it had received additional plans that were still awaiting review and approval.

Police executed a search warrant on Sept. 24, about 36 hours after the inspection, according to the department’s account. The operation involved about 30 officers, including SWAT personnel, and drones. Roughly 40 workers were at the nearly 1 million-square-foot site. Police recorded workers’ names and interviewed several people connected to the property.

Police Chief Issa Shahin said the search found no one living at the site and no evidence of criminal activity or human trafficking. Police closed the investigation and said workers used the padlocked rooms to secure equipment. The project architect said construction workers were the only people who had previously stayed at the site.

The redevelopment remains on hold while the city reviews the outstanding plans. Dearborn said building inspectors and police would continue monitoring the property and that work could resume once the project meets applicable safety and legal requirements.

At the Nov. 17 City Council meeting, Hammoud reiterated that investigators had found no evidence of human trafficking. He was responding to Dearborn resident Anthony Deegan, who pressed officials about what happened to the children and families reportedly seen during the September inspection. Police escorted Deegan from the meeting after the exchange.