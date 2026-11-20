Ali Naserdean sentenced to nearly seven years for health care fraud and oxycodone distribution

DETROIT — A federal court in Detroit sentenced Ali Naserdean on Tuesday, Nov. 17, to 82 months in prison — six years and 10 months — for his role in a $5.6 million health care fraud scheme and for illegally distributing oxycodone. Naserdean, 32, of Dearborn Heights, worked as a pharmacy technician at three Metro Detroit pharmacies and owned one of them. He will serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

According to court documents cited by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, Naserdean defrauded Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan of more than $5.6 million.

From 2019 through 2022, Naserdean and his co-conspirator, pharmacist Isaiah Okoh, submitted false claims to health insurers for prescription drugs doctors had never ordered and patients had never received. The two used forged prescriptions to conceal the scheme. During the same period, Naserdean sold oxycodone to drug traffickers for cash, federal prosecutors said.

Okoh was sentenced in December 2025 to more than six years in prison. Naserdean pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute it illegally.

Federal authorities who searched Naserdean’s Dearborn Heights home seized cash and drugs prepared for distribution, the Justice Department said. Naserdean has been in federal custody since Oct. 7, when he was arrested for violating the conditions of his release on bond.

The court ordered the immediate forfeiture of about $1.2 million in money and property and entered a personal money judgment of $5,636,721.89 against Naserdean. It also ordered him to pay $3,654,895.65 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and $21,428.93 to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division said Medicare and Medicaid fraud “shifts costs onto taxpayers, strains the health care system” and drives up health care costs nationwide. He said the scheme cost the two programs millions of dollars and harmed the public by diverting thousands of oxycodone pills. McDonald said the division would continue to pursue health care fraud and illegal drug distribution.

Jerome F. Gorgon Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said Naserdean lied to the government, cheated taxpayers out of millions and “poisoned the community with drugs.”

Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said Naserdean diverted millions from health care programs while “illegally distributing addictive opioids into our communities.” She said his pursuit of profit came at the expense of taxpayers, the integrity of the health care system and public safety. Runyan credited FBI Detroit investigators, federal law enforcement partners and the Dearborn Police Department for their work on the case.