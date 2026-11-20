Three new charges bring Fay Beydoun’s felony count to 19

FARMINGTON HILLS — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has filed three additional felony charges against businesswoman Fay Beydoun, expanding the case against the former executive director of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce over the alleged misuse of a $20 million state grant.

The new counts bring the total to 19 felonies. Nessel filed the initial 16 charges in May, including conducting a criminal enterprise, forgery, uttering and publishing forged documents, and larceny by conversion.

Beydoun was still leading the chamber when she sought the state funding. She set up Global Link International (GLI) after securing the grant in June 2022. The nonprofit was intended to operate a global business accelerator in Oakland County and attract entrepreneurs and investors to Michigan. Prosecutors allege that Beydoun used the grant for personal gain.

The new charges center on three transactions: a $500,000 transfer from GLI to cover Beydoun’s legal defense, a $100,000 payment to the Michigan Founders Fund, a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs, and a $13,475 furniture purchase. Nessel’s office identified the charges tied to the two larger transactions as larceny from a person, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The furniture purchase is the basis for a larceny-by-conversion charge involving $1,000 to $20,000, punishable by up to five years.

The amended complaint expands the period covered by the allegations through December 2025. The original complaint covered alleged conduct from April 2023 through January 2025.

Beydoun was arraigned on the new charges Friday, Nov. 13, in the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills. The court postponed her preliminary examination, which had been scheduled for January 2027, after the defense said it needed more time to review the new counts.

Prosecutors allege that Beydoun transferred $500,000 from GLI’s accounts on July 29, 2025, to pay for her defense against allegations that she had stolen from GLI itself. The transfer came about five weeks after investigators searched the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) on June 18, 2025. The MEDC administered the grant, and Gov. Whitmer had appointed Beydoun to its executive committee.

The amended complaint lists the recipient of the $13,475 furniture payment as Ana Kosaraju, according to the Detroit News. The newspaper reported that the July 2023 check listed the payee as Anu Pama Kosaraju. Nessel’s office said the money bought “high-end furniture never intended for use by GLI.”

Defense attorney Vincent Haisha told the court that two of the new counts rely on “novel theories” and that the defense needs additional time to review them.

“The new charges, like the old ones, are built on a house of cards,” said Todd Flood, whose law firm represents Beydoun.

Nessel said the additional charges reflect her office’s continued investigation and the broader scope of Beydoun’s alleged spending of state grant money. She said the case remains “a top priority within our Financial Crimes Division” and that her office looks forward to bringing it to trial after her term ends.

Nessel’s second and final term ends at the close of 2026. Attorney General-elect Eli Savit takes office Jan. 1, 2027.

The original charges

The complaint filed in May alleges that Beydoun misused taxpayer money after securing the $20 million grant for Global Link International.

The original 16 counts include one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and seven counts of uttering and publishing forged documents and one count of forgery, each punishable by up to 14 years. They also include one count of larceny by conversion involving more than $20,000, punishable by up to 10 years, and six counts of larceny by conversion involving $1,000 to $20,000, each punishable by up to five years.

Prosecutors allege that Beydoun drew a $550,000 annual salary from the grant and that no business relocated to Michigan through GLI’s efforts. They also allege that she submitted misleading invoices and reports to cover personal expenses and used grant money for household purchases. In September 2025, the attorney general’s office froze more than $6.3 million in grant funds held in accounts connected to Beydoun.

Beydoun defended GLI’s work in 2024, telling the Detroit News that the $100,000 payment sponsored Michigan Tech Week in 2023 and helped raise the nonprofit’s profile. She said GLI shared the Michigan Founders Fund’s goal “to retain and attract founders to the State of Michigan.” Prosecutors allege that the payment was for membership in the fund for personal reasons.

Emails and other records reported by the Detroit News show that MEDC officials, then-State House Speaker Jason Wentworth and members of Whitmer’s administration knew Beydoun was seeking funding for an international business accelerator before she secured the grant in the fiscal year 2023 state budget.

Whitmer rules out a pardon

Whitmer’s office told the Detroit News that the Democratic governor would not pardon Beydoun, a former fundraiser for her. Kaylie Hanson, Whitmer’s chief communications officer, said the governor’s office has consistently maintained that the attorney general should work to recover the money.

Flood said Beydoun had never asked Whitmer for a pardon. Under Article V, Section 14 of the Michigan Constitution, the governor’s authority to grant reprieves, commutations and pardons applies after conviction, except in impeachment cases. Beydoun is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.