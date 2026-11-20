The Michigan Arab American bar association honors Chief Judge Sam Salamey at a gala drawing 550 attendees.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Michigan chapter of the National Arab American Bar Association (NAABA-MI) drew 550 judges, attorneys, elected officials, community leaders, law students and supporters from across the state to its fourth annual gala on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Bellagio Banquet and Conference Center. The event celebrated Arab American achievements in the legal profession, honored leaders in the field and highlighted the importance of mentorship and professional connections for the next generation.

The evening, themed “Arab Excellence”, began with a networking reception at 5:30 p.m. before the banquet hall doors opened at 6:30 p.m. The reception gave law students and early-career attorneys a chance to meet experienced judges and lawyers and learn from their careers.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Pillar of Justice Award to Sam Salamey, chief judge of Dearborn’s 19th District Court. The chapter recognized Salamey for his judicial career, commitment to public service and ongoing contributions to the community. The honor reflected the gala’s focus on Arab American legal professionals whose work has helped expand the community’s representation in the courts.

The keynote speaker was Zenna Faraj Elhasan, vice president and general counsel of the Kresge Foundation and secretary of its Board of Trustees. Her leadership and career illustrated the range of roles Arab American attorneys hold and the influence they can have at major institutions.

The chapter also spotlighted its scholarship initiative. Alongside easing the financial burden on law students, the chapter seeks to give them access to mentors and help them build professional relationships early in their careers.

In an interview with The Arab American News, NAABA-MI President Reine Hamdar said the theme celebrated the community’s achievements in law and honored the generations that overcame barriers and paved the way for others. She also emphasized attorneys’ responsibility to defend people’s rights, serve their communities and bring about positive change.

“Arab excellence is not measured by how many seats we earn at the table, but by how many more seats we make for others,” Hamdar said. She said the gala honored past and present achievements while reminding the next generation that success also means opening doors for others.

Hamdar said the turnout reflected the chapter’s growth and the increasing presence and influence of Arab Americans in the legal profession. In four years, she said, the gala had grown from an idea into an annual gathering of judges, attorneys and community leaders from across Michigan.

Soujoud Hamade, a director on the NAABA’s national governing board, told The Arab American News that the gala reflected six years of work building the chapter and developing its activities. She said growth in membership, funding and community support had allowed the chapter to expand its programs and services.

Hamade said the chapter increased scholarship funding this year, sponsored more tables for students who otherwise could not afford to attend and brought in additional participating organizations. She said those gains reflected broader support for the chapter.

The gala also gives attorneys, judges and magistrates a place to exchange advice and referrals, Hamade said. It helps them meet professionals in other fields as well, including real estate and tax.

Hamade said those relationships can translate into practical help for the community. She cited the chapter’s role in connecting people who faced charges stemming from pro-Palestinian protests at the University of Michigan with attorneys who volunteered to represent them free of charge. The chapter helped make the introductions, and the volunteer attorneys provided the legal representation.

Reviewing the chapter’s work over the past year, Hamdar pointed to expanded partnerships with other bar associations and stronger professional development and mentorship programs. She said the chapter raised about $9,000 through its participation in the Oakland County Bar Association’s Affinity Bar Charity Challenge.

The chapter also held a seminar on courtroom etiquette and procedure and hosted its fourth annual Khalta during Arab American Heritage Month. The gathering gave legal professionals a chance to exchange ideas and build new relationships.

Hamdar thanked the gala’s sponsors, led by presenting sponsor Farhat Legal, and credited chapter board members, committee members and volunteers for organizing the event and supporting the chapter’s work.

Hamade said mentorship can begin with a simple conversation between a law student and an experienced attorney or judge. That conversation can grow into a relationship that offers training, guidance and opportunities for advancement. Covering students’ costs to attend, she said, helps remove a barrier to those opportunities. She added that seeing Arab Americans in prominent roles on the bench and in the legal profession can challenge stereotypes and give younger people confidence in their own prospects. She said the profession should work to spare them the barriers and discrimination earlier generations faced.

Looking ahead, Hamdar said she wants to establish the chapter as a lasting institution in Michigan’s legal community. Her priorities include expanding scholarships and mentorship, increasing Arab American representation on the bench and in leadership roles, and strengthening partnerships with legal and community organizations.