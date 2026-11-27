Governor Whitmer joins Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun and other local officials to break ground for a new fire station. - Photo by Dearborn.org

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Gov. Whitmer joined Mayor Mo Baydoun, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and local officials on Friday, Nov. 20, to break ground on a fire department headquarters that will replace the city’s aging station near Ford Road. Officials expect the new location to improve emergency response times, particularly on the city’s north end.

The approximately 17,500-square-foot station will be built on city-owned land at 8081 Beech Daly Road, next to the Warren Valley Golf Course. It will have five full bays and one half bay for fire apparatus, living quarters for firefighters, a kitchen and dining area, administrative offices and a room for public meetings and training.

A $10 million state grant provides most of the funding. Baydoun said Wayne County and the federal government each contributed another $500,000. The mayor thanked state officials for helping the city replace the existing headquarters. Whitmer said the investment would give firefighters a safer facility built to serve the city for years to come.

The existing headquarters at 1999 N. Beech Daly Road has a sinking foundation, cracked walls and a leaking roof. Heavy traffic near Ford Road and Crestwood High School also makes it harder for fire trucks to get out on emergency calls. Fire Chief Phil Hall said a study using emergency response data found that moving the headquarters could cut response times by as much as 26 percent in parts of the north end.

Tlaib recalled visiting the station in 2019, when then-Fire Chief David Brogan showed her how the building was sinking and how doors had to be altered so they could still open. The city will name the new headquarters for Brogan, its longest-serving fire chief. He retired in June after more than 34 years with the department.

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans and Deputy County Executive Assad Turfe helped secure the county contribution. State Reps. Alabas Farhat and Erin Byrnes and State Sen. Sylvia Santana advocated for the project in Lansing. Among those at the ceremony were Byrnes, State Rep.-elect Jalal Abdallah, State Sen.-elect Abbas Alawieh, Wayne County Commissioner Hassan Ahmad, Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, Dearborn Heights City Council Chair Hassan Saab, Hall and Brogan.

Planning began in November 2025. Partners in Architecture designed the station with input from city staff and firefighters, and Frank Rewold and Sons is managing construction. Hall said construction is expected to take about 11 months. The department also operates a station at 4500 S. Telegraph Road on the city’s south end.